La Jornada – Guidelines for revocation of mandate will be modified; dates will change

Mexico City. The National Electoral Institute will approve this Wednesday the modifications to its guidelines for the Revocation of the Mandate in compliance with the resolution of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation so that the support to promote this exercise can be carried out in the telephone application or on paper. Consequently, the main changes lie in the dates: if the support of the law is corroborated, the call will go from being issued instead of January 12, to February 4 and, if the exercise is carried out, it will no longer be March 27 but the April 10th.

In its article 28, the new guidelines will establish that “the collection of signatures will be carried out through the APP developed by the INE and through physical formats. All activities related to the capture and verification of citizen support signatures for the Revocation of the Mandate will be carried out in accordance with the Technical Annex that is an integral part of these Guidelines ”, as ordered by the TEPJF

The modification of dates is centrally due to the fact that the verification of the signatures on paper implies more time and staff to digitize the data of the citizens who support the realization of this exercise through paper in order to be able to cross the information with the database. of data from the Federal Register of Voters and confirm the veracity of the information.

In the same way, the terms on the cut-off of the nominal list to be used are modified, in case the legal requirement to promote the exercise is met (the support of 3 percent of citizens registered in the nominal list, around 2.7 millions);

“The deadlines and terms for the use of the Electoral Register and the Nominal List of Voters, as well as the deadlines for updating the Register, must be submitted to the RFE and the General Council for consideration no later than January 2022. Electoral. Likewise, the cut of the Nominal List of Voters with Photograph must be indicated, which must be used to calculate the participation of the citizenship of at least forty percent of the citizens “so that this exercise is concurrent and, in case If it is reached and the vote is in favor, the President is removed.

For what corresponds to the capture of citizen support signatures for MRI, through physical formats, progress reports will be published periodically on the microsite.

Among the changes, it is instructed to adopt the necessary security mechanisms that guarantee, at all times, the protection of the personal data of the citizen support firms captured through the APP and physical formats.