Kylie Jenner shows how her body changes due to pregnancy in a 6-second video

The famous businesswoman and influencer Kylie Jenner is in the sweet expectation of her second child with her partner, rapper Travis Scott. On this occasion, the young businesswoman has decided to share her pregnancy with her millions of followers, otherwise her first pregnancy, that of her little daughter Stormi. At the time, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics preferred to keep her pregnancy a secret. Although there was speculation about it for several months, Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter waited until the moment of giving birth to confirm that she had become a mother.

Recently, the 24-year-old businesswoman could be seen in a small video uploaded to her social networks. In the post, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister can be seen showing off her pregnant belly, wearing a tight-fitting black one-piece dress. This garment manages to show the new figure of the socialite, in her second trimester of pregnancy. In the video you can see how her figure has changed remarkably, her breasts are a little more bulging as well as the area of ​​her abdomen, where the pregnant belly attracts all the attention of her fans.

Kylie Jenner’s statuesque figure has adapted to her new pregnant condition, and, while it is true that at the moment her abdomen is not flat at all, her beauty is undeniable and millions of her followers are delighted with the new appearance of the young mother.

The gender of the new baby has yet to be revealed by the celebrity couple. According to various media outlets, Kylie Jenner was believed to have planned to reveal the gender of her second baby in a stunning look for this year’s MET Gala.. The truth is that at the last minute the socialite changed her mind and preferred not to attend the glamorous fashion event, since she chose to rest for the sake of her new son or daughter. However, a wave of rumors has been created on social networks due to the recent launch of the new line of the businesswoman: Kylie Baby.

In the presentation image of her new line, Kylie Jenner wore a dress, to match her daughter Stormi, in sky blue. Immediately, her followers related this color to the revelation of the gender of her new baby, since many of her followers did not hesitate to comment in the publication that the new baby of the young businesswoman is a boy.. “It gives me the idea that she is going to have a boy”, “She is going to have a boy”, Or obviously it is going to be a boy, he used blue “, were some of the comments in reference to the gender of the baby. In the video of 6 seconds where she showed her pregnant figure, many people affirmed that Kylie is expecting a child due to the shape of her belly and because of the “vibes” that the socialite emits with this new pregnancy.or it is true that it will only be possible to know the day that the couple confirms the gender of the new member of the millionaire family.