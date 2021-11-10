Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are ‘broken’ and remember the victims of Astroworld

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian have taken a little longer than Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, but finally They have also taken to their social networks to express their dismay and pain before the avalanche that left eight dead and a hundred injured last Friday, at a concert by the aforementioned rapper and within the framework of a new edition of his festival Astroworld.

The American model, who was with Kylie in the VIP area of ​​the recital of the interpreter, father of little Stormi and the baby that Kylie gesta now inside him, he has recognized that he still has no words to describe the horror he experienced that night, that she is ‘broken’ by suffering and that her thoughts and prayers go entirely to all the families who have lost their loved ones.

‘I want to convey all my love to all those affected, and I wish you strength during this incredibly devastating and delicate moment,’ Kendall added in his message of Instagram.

For its part, Kim kardashian, older sister of Kendall and Kylie, has assured that her entire family is in a state of ‘shock’ because of the tragedy, so she fully understands the ordeal that friends and relatives of both the deceased and the deceased are going through today. of the wounded.