Keys to take advantage of El Buen Fin; What and where can you buy?

A survey of the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) highlights that 97% of potential buyers plan to purchase your items or services by combining the physical and virtual stores .

Millions of people will take advantage of the low prices that this will bring Good end in its 2021 edition, of November 10 to 16 .

These are some of the keys to take advantage of the “cheapest” weekend offers in Mexico:

1.- Smart shopping

Before purchasing any product or service verify that you really need it, compare prices and stores in advance to verify that it is an offer. The digital transformation of the commercial sector allows inquiries and payments to be made easily and securely.

2.- Avoid crowds!

The contagions by Covid-19 They have not stopped, so a safe way is to make inquiries and purchases online. Make sure the places where you decide to buy are official pages, have security control and data protection policies.

3.- Take advantage of discounts

It is a good season to anticipate important purchases that you have planned for Christmas and Three Kings Day.

4.- Don’t leave everything for last

If you are already convinced to take advantage of this time to make your purchases, consider not leaving it for last moment. Some products are from high demand and the stock of the point of sale could be finished.

5.- Be patient!

Some purchases, either in physical or online store, they have service delivery that may take a few days after your purchase, especially when it comes to furniture and appliances.

6.- Keep your vouchers

One time made your purchase save your receipt in case it is necessary to make any changes or returns.

7.- Don’t spend all your savings!

At this time several companies usually advance the payment of the bonus. It is best to plan your purchases to take advantage of the discounts of the Good end. Do not use all your capital, if your company provides you with grocery vouchers, you can take advantage of them for your purchases

WHAT AND WHERE CAN YOU BUY IN THE GOOD END?

The favorite items during the season of Good end are mostly electronic and household appliances, some may reach the tree of Christmas and many will be used to start the New Year.

These are some recommendations that the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) for products with a balance between quality and price what can you buy in Saltillo.