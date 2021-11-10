Keys to take advantage of El Buen Fin; What and where can you buy?

Millions of people will take advantage of the low prices that this will bring Good end in its 2021 edition, of November 10 to 16.
A survey of the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) highlights that 97% of potential buyers plan to purchase your items or services by combining the physical and virtual stores.
These are some of the keys to take advantage of the “cheapest” weekend offers in Mexico:
1.- Smart shopping
Before purchasing any product or service verify that you really need it, compare prices and stores in advance to verify that it is an offer. The digital transformation of the commercial sector allows inquiries and payments to be made easily and securely.
2.- Avoid crowds!
The contagions by Covid-19 They have not stopped, so a safe way is to make inquiries and purchases online. Make sure the places where you decide to buy are official pages, have security control and data protection policies.
3.- Take advantage of discounts
It is a good season to anticipate important purchases that you have planned for Christmas and Three Kings Day.
4.- Don’t leave everything for last
If you are already convinced to take advantage of this time to make your purchases, consider not leaving it for last moment. Some products are from high demand and the stock of the point of sale could be finished.
5.- Be patient!
Some purchases, either in physical or online store, they have service delivery that may take a few days after your purchase, especially when it comes to furniture and appliances.
6.- Keep your vouchers
One time made your purchase save your receipt in case it is necessary to make any changes or returns.
7.- Don’t spend all your savings!
At this time several companies usually advance the payment of the bonus. It is best to plan your purchases to take advantage of the discounts on the Good end. Do not use all your capital, if your company provides you with grocery vouchers, you can take advantage of them for your purchases
WHAT AND WHERE CAN YOU BUY IN THE GOOD END?
The favorite items during the season of Good end are mostly electronic and household appliances, some may reach the tree of Christmas and many will be used to start the New Year.
These are some recommendations that the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) for products with a balance between quality and price what can you buy in Saltillo.
The Profeco recommends four models of mobile devices, the most accessible is the Xiaomi Redmi 9A from 32 GB with a cost between two thousand 699 to two thousand 919 pesos, while if the internal memory is expanded to 64 GB increases from 3,999 to 4,339 pesos.
The cell phone continues Oppo A15 from 32 GB with the price of three thousand 999 pesos; but the most expensive is the Oppo A53 6 GB at a cost of 4,999 pesos; all can be purchased in stores Elektra Allende branch and Coppel Sendero branch.
Screens
Another favorite product of buyers are screens, the cheapest model according to Profeco: TCL from 32 inches has a cost of 4,999 pesos, while television of 32 inches more expensive is the Sony Bravia from six thousand 499 pesos to seven thousand 749.
However, the 70-inch screens, with the highest cost, are the Samsung UN70 of 21 thousand 499 pesos and LG 70UP of 25 thousand 799 pesos. As well as 11 more models of different sizes. In the same way they can be purchased at: Elektra Allende branch, Coppel branch Sendero and CIMACO branch 16.
If you want to purchase washing machines, they range from 4,290 to 19,999 in different models and brands such as Koblenz, Mabe, Maytag and Whirlpool from 16 to 24 kilograms.
Regarding stoves, Profeco recommended models Acros, Koblenz, Mabe and Whirpool with four and six burners with prices from 4,299 to 17,999 pesos. And to finish completing the kitchen, the recommended refrigerators are: Daewoo, Mabe, Samsung and Whirpool from 7,499 to 25,499 pesos.
On 2020 the sales generated during the Good end exceeded 238 billion pesos, of which 12% were made through the digital channel. It is to remember that consumer protection authorities recommend comparing prices on smart shopping.
