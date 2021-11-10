Keanu Reeves once again earns our admiration

Keanu reeves owes a lot to John wick. Although after the end of the trilogy Matrix in 2003 he was very active in blockbusters such as Constantine, Ultimatum to Earth or 47 Ronin, the bad reviews and somewhat modest box office data were little by little lowering the status of who was erected as one of the great action stars of the 90s and 2000s. But everything changed when in 2014 the production company Lionsgate wanted to have him to play this hit man who is John wick in that thriller that, even with modest pretensions, has ended up becoming one of the most acclaimed Hollywood franchises in recent years.

It could be said that even Keanu Reeves has an even greater fame than that of yesteryear thanks to John Wick, or that suggests that he arouses passions wherever he goes, that projects even outside the world of cinema such as Cyberpunk 2077 They want to have him and even that Warner will launch to resurrect the saga Matrix 18 years after its end. And it is not for less, because He is an actor who with his gestures and his good work has earned our admiration.. And he has shown it again with the great detail of gratitude he has had with the team of John wick after finishing the filming of his fourth installment.

Keanu Reeves at the John Wick 3 premiere in Tokyo in 2019 (Photo: Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images)

Valuing how important it has been John wick for your career, Reeves thought it appropriate to gift Rolex Submariner watches valued at $ 7,700 to the team of specialists who have worked closely with him on this latest film. It’s about Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang, whose hard work on the action scenes of the fourth installment has been rewarded by this high-end complement that also came with a personal dedication by Reeves himself. .

This is how some of them have let it be seen through their profiles on Instagram, where through their stories They have let their followers see the gift and dedication that the protagonist of Matrix has offered them. “The John Wick Five” (The John Wick Five), It is read on the top back of the watch as a reference to their good work as a team during the recordings of John wick 4. This message was accompanied by the personal name of each of the specialists, to whom Reeves gave a huge “Thank you” followed by his signature and the initials “JW4” as a reference to the film’s title.

Continue reading the story

“The best end-of-shoot gift I’ve ever received”wrote specialist Jeremy Marinas on his Instagram. “I have this new watch, thank you brother KR”, Bruce Concepcion also pointed out in his profile. In addition, the images of the entire team wearing the watches with Keanu Reeves have also transcended, which allows us to appreciate in more detail the happiness that this small gesture of the actor has left in the team.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post not available due to your privacy preferences

It is not the first time that Keanu Reeves has been so close and grateful to the professionals and the public who have led him to success. In 2019, when he was filming Bill and Ted save the universe In Louisiana, on the way to the set, he came across a poster in a garden that a fan had dedicated to him. In this sign you could read the words “You are amazing”, a reference to the compliment that the actor made to the public when he came to present the video game Cyberpunk 2077 to the E3 conference that same year. Far from passing by Reeves decided to stop by the poster, dedicate it to the owner of the house and take a picture with her and her family. Thus, in said sign it happened to read “Stacey, you are impressive” and she was able to fulfill the dream of meeting the star of Matrixand John wick in person. And it is that Keanu Reeves earns our admiration.

More stories that may interest you: