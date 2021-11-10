Keanu Reeves and his relationship with his stuntmen

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in all of Hollywood for many things, including the gesture he made with his stuntmen in the latest installment of John Wick. The protagonist bought Rolex watches from everyone who cares for him in difficult scenes as a thank you for their work.

The popular actor is in Paris filming the fourth installment of the franchise that has given him a great opportunity in recent years. He has always confessed about how comfortable he feels with his role and the production in general, having to do many action scenes. To prevent Keanu from getting hurt, the studio has a staff of stunt actors.

To thank them, Reeves gave them the exclusive watch with an inscription inside that says: “The five John Wick”, accompanied by a personal thank you with the name of each of the actors, being a great memory for the production.

The figure of Keanu is very loved, there is hardly anyone who does not think that in addition to a great professional he is a great person. Clearly buying five Rolexes is not cheap, costing around $ 40,000 per unit, but the popular actor was willing to do so to thank people who risk their life or physical health to do a job that he cannot do.