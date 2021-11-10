Katy Perry talks about what being a mother means to her

The mermaid mane of Katy Perry what will you want to wear this season

Katy Perry He is going through one of the most ‘top’ professional moments of his life. Currently, he is a judge on American Idol, has a residency in Las Vegas (which means acting for a period of time, something that, as he has confessed many times, is his passion) and his additional ‘small’ projects that we see on Through their Instagram profile they are bringing a lot of dynamism to their career.

Apart from all this, as you well know, Katy welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with Orlando Bloom on August 1, 2020, and has spoken out for the first time about being a mom.

It was on the Ellen DeGeneres show, which she hosted yesterday because Ellen couldn’t do it. And in one of the ‘speeches’, he marked a similarity between what it means to be a pop star and being a mother that made the audience laugh.

“Now that I’m a mom, my life is totally different. And yet I realize it’s a bit like being a pop star: you’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind, there’s vomit on it. ground and your breasts are always out. “

Katy and Orlando They have been together since 2016, in a relationship of many ‘comings and goings’, and after getting engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019, today they are one of the strongest couples in Hollywood.

Below, you can see the full ‘clip’, in which he also tells that he has been a total of 11 times on Ellen’s ‘show’. Brava, Katy!

