Karla Zempoalteca and Alondra González confirm their love

Cruz Azul Femenil is two days away from securing its first qualification in history to the Liga MX Femenil Liguilla, almost five years after the start of the contest. The celestial ones today march in eighth place in the table with 24 points, with two games left to play, and if they win one and Pachuca stumbles, they will ensure their classification.

However, today the club is making headlines for another reason. This Wednesday, lThe social networks were lit because Alondra González and Karla Zempoalteca, players of the Female branch of the Machine, announced their engagement via Instagram. The news became known because the event organizer spread it.

The request was very romantic. Alondra organized a dinner to ask Zempo, and to get to the table they had to go through a path with rose petals and candles, red balloons on the ceiling, cascades of lights, which made them reach a table with flowers and a light box with letters with the question: do you want to be my girlfriend?

The bad news is that Alondra González revealed today on her Instagram account that she received many negative comments after coming out of the closet. “It took me time, It was difficult at the time not to accept me and to have that conflict of ‘how am I going to like a girl’. But I broke the scheme in my head that I had to marry a man or have children, a family to be happy and successful “, started in the video.

What was it like accepting yourself? “I did what my heart told me, what makes me happy, which at this moment is being with her. I feel full. I feel a breath at not having to hide it. The people who love and love me accept me as I am. Not for being bisexual or lesbian, or the label they want to put on it, I stop being Alondra, I’m no longer me That person deserves to be given a place, which I want and must have in my life “added the player.

“Love and accept each other as you are. It was a very important step to say; I am not ashamed or ashamed. I am surrounded by people who accept me as I am, extraordinary parents who support me unconditionally. Few friendships, but very real and loyal. Do not get carried away by who they will say and by the fear of society. Do what you love and are passionate about. Do not have blocks in your head that limit you to feel “, Hill. LOVE IS LOVE.