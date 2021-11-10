Kanye West mourns Kim Kardashian for being “ungrateful” on the new album ‘Donda’ | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- Kanye West released his long-awaited album Donda, a musical project that arises during his break with Kim Kardashian. The singer has claimed in several songs that the single life is not so bad. Last Sunday morning, the rapper released his album consisting of 27 songs and many have already found alleged references to his relationship with the businesswoman.

In one of the songs included in the album, called “Jail”, the lyrics say: “Don’t curse me by text message, why are you trying to press the flex? I wait, and I’m like: What? I scroll, I scroll up like: next, guess who’s overdoing it? ”The lyrics are a way of saying that someone is tired of pressure and scolding, and who prefers to look for something else, the following.

Later the song reproaches someone, Kim perhaps, who made the wrong decision: “You made a bad decision, the single life is not so bad“, he says in a possible reference to his divorce. And in another track called” Believe What I Say “, the singer seems to criticize his ex-partner for being”ungrateful”.

“I never questioned what you were asking for,” says the song. “I gave you every little thing you asked for and I couldn’t understand how could anyone ask for more“, keep going. “I have a list too many, I just laugh at it … Too many family secrets, someone passes the notes,” he says later in what appears to be a reference to the Kardashian family.

There is no doubt that Kanye is a controversial artist and on more than one occasion he has spoken more about his relationship with the Kardashian family. Ever since he revealed that he and Kim had considered aborting their eldest daughter, Nort; until the occasion when he accused the family of psychologically manipulating him like in the movie Get out, Kanye has become something of a threat to the image of the clan.

It recently received strong reviews after having special guests Marilyn Manson and DaBaby; the first with multiple claims of sexual abuse and the second highly criticized after homophobic comments and ridicule towards people with HIV. Neither Kim nor Kanye have made any statements about their relationship with these singers.