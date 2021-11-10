Juventus want to terminate Ramsey’s contract

The Juventus of Turin is trying by all means to cut the salary mass and for this it has set its sights on the players who are least important to Massimiliano Allegri. One of the main indicated to leave the team is Aaron Ramsey, a player who has not finished fitting in as expected and who charges a huge amount that they seek to save.

The Welsh midfielder is not having minutes with Allegri and it seems that the transferable poster has already been put on him. The bianconeros have been moving Ramsey in the market for several seasons and according to ‘Calciomercato’, it seems that they could be willing to give him the letter of freedom to dispense with his impressive salary. The Bianconero team is willing to break the contract of the Welsh player, who has a link until June 30, 2023, in order to get rid of his huge salary of almost 5 million euros per season.

–It has not been the signing they expected

Aaron Ramsey came to Juventus from Turin as one of the great moves of the summer of 2019 as the bianconeros signed him for free after ending his contract with Arsenal. They had high hopes placed on him from day one but unfortunately he was not the footballer they expected him to be and it seems that he has not ended up adapting to the Italian competition. Now, he has no choice but to look for a new team since his future in the Bianconero team looks pretty bad.