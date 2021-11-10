‘Jungle Cruise’ will have a sequel. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson to return in new Disney adventure – movie news

The return behind the cameras of Jaume Collet-Serra, director of the first installment, is also expected. The film, with a hybrid theatrical and Disney + release, has grossed more than $ 186 million in theaters worldwide.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt embark on a new adventure in the sequel to Jungle cruise. It is official that Disney is working on the development of a new installment of the -now- saga. The film, based on a Disneyland attraction, was released in theaters and on Disney + (via Premium access at additional cost) this summer and has raised more than $ 186 million in theaters around the world.

As reported THR, Johnson and Blunt will return in Jungle cruise 2 What Frank Wolff and the doctor Lily houghton, respectively. Michael Green, who co-wrote the first installment, will write the script for the sequel. Who is also expected to return to the adventure is the director Jaume Collet-Serra.

The official announcement of the sequel to Jungle cruise shouldn’t catch anyone by surprise. The movie has been one of the hits of the summer. In its first opening weekend it raised about $ 35 million in the United States, more than $ 61 million worldwide and more than $ 30 million in Disney +, good data considering the change of landscape with the coronavirus crisis.

Secondly, Johnson announced in early August that he was meeting with Disney shortly to discuss a possible sequel.. Now, with this news, we know that the meeting between the actor and the studio came to fruition.

News of the sequel comes after Scarlett Johansson made the decision to sue Disney for the simultaneous release of Black widow in theaters and Disney +. The actress claims the studio is profiting at the expense of her work by releasing the solo film about Natasha romanoff in ‘streaming’.

After hearing Johansson’s lawsuit, it was also stated that Emma Stone and Emily Blunt were considering taking the same legal actions in view of the simultaneous premieres of Cruella and Jungle cruise. Stone, for his part, continues his relationship with Disney thanks to Cruella 2, the sequel about the villain of the House of Mickey Mouse who will star again. As reported THR, Stone has managed to reach an eight-figure agreement with the studio for the continuation.

Jungle cruise, set in the early 1900s, follows Frank and Lily. The first is the peculiar captain of a boat that travels through the Amazon jungle. The second, a scientist who goes in search of a tree said to have healing powers. In order to find him, both will join forces in a dangerous and fast-paced adventure.