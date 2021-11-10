Jump Force will shut down its servers in early 2022

Today we have to give one of those news that we do not usually like but that unfortunately happens in the industry. Bandai Namco has announced that as of February 7, 2022, it will stop selling Jump Force, the game currency, digital content and from February 24, its servers will be closed permanently.

This means that from February 24 onwards all the online functions of the game will say goodbye definitively and it will only be possible to play Jump Force offline.

Jump force says goodbye

Jump Force hit the market at the beginning of 2019 and although expectations were high with this title that offered such a variety of licenses in the same game, the reality is that the game came out a bit decaffeinated and sales and users did not follow as it could be supposed initially.

The reality is that from February Jump Force and all its contents say goodbye, so we recommend that you take advantage now that they are still available to enjoy or try this original fighting title for the first time.

If you want to know more details about Jump Force for Xbox you can read our complete analysis through the following link.