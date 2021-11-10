Jump Force sets a date for the completion of digital sales and these online services – Nintenderos

We get a new and interesting message from one of the most anticipated games of the moment by Nintendo Switch users, which has been published recently. Is about Jump Force: Deluxe Edition.

In the list that you have below, we can know the end date of digital sales of the game and the following online services. We leave it below:

Digital sales, downloadable content, and virtual currency will be discontinued on the February 7, 2022 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET on all available platforms

The online service will cease to operate as of August 24, 2022 from anywhere between 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET and the 10:00 pm PT / 1:00 am ET

After February 7, we are no longer able to purchase the following content digitally: Jump Force for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam) Jump Force Deluxe Edition for Switch Jump Force 1 to 14 Character Packs Jump Force 1 to 2 Character Passes JF Medal

After August 24, the following online services will no longer be available: Log in to the multiplayer lobby Online events Clan functions See the bulletin board View the leaderboards Accept rewards from the rewards center Game store Premium Store (only this feature will be available until August 1, 2022) Online Ranked Matches

Offline content, online battles, with the exception of online qualifiers, and purchased downloadable content will continue to be available for use after this online service ends.

What is your opinion? Do not hesitate to share it in the comments. You can also find our full coverage on it at this link.

Via.