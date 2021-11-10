Juan Manuel Márquez does not believe that Canelo is the best Mexican boxer in history

The historic victory of ‘Canelo’ Alvarez last Saturday was not enough to stop the criticism against him, because this time, Juan Manuel Marquez joined these remarks and ruled out that it is the best mexican boxer of the history.

“The history of Mexican boxing is very rich, it has a lot, you cannot say that the Canelo it may be the best in all of history when we have seen the best, (Julio César) Chávez, for example, “he said. Marquez in an interview for Deplaymaker.

😱🔥 This caught on! Juan Manuel Márquez raises his voice and points out what many think, that Canelo Álvarez is not the best at all and reproaches him for all the clauses that he puts on his rivals. #Cinnamon #CaneloPlant pic.twitter.com/NWznb6ryz8 – Fighters Magazine (@FightersMagz) November 8, 2021

The ‘Dynamite’ in the same way criticized the clauses that the tapatío puts for their fights, leaving their rivals at a disadvantage and for this reason, they can never show their version when getting into the ring.

“There are many fighters who win the world championships as I did and as several did, that is, fighting against the best and without putting rehydration clauses on rivals, without diminishing them,” launched the former Mexican champion.

The criticisms of ‘JuanMa’ are added to that of his former coach, Ignacio Beristain, who pointed out that the ‘Canelo’ Alvarez he has made easy money throughout his career and the last few rivals he has had are not of much quality.

Juan Manuel Marquez He was a boxer from 1993 to 2014 and became one of the best in the history of our country, thanks to the fact that he was world champion in four different categories.