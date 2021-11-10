Johnny Depp and A Contracorriente Films will collaborate together to develop projects

While Hollywood is turning its back on him for his court problems with his ex-wife, Johnny Depp is not one to throw in the towel so easily. The actor prepares new film projects as a producer after successfully debuting with Crock of Gold: Drinking with Shane MacGowan, Special Jury Prize at the San Sebastián Festival.

It was precisely within the framework of the contest directed by José Luis Rebordinos, in which he received the Donostia Award last night, where Depp announced this afternoon a collaboration agreement with the Spanish company A Contracorriente Films to jointly develop new projects.

Depp at the press conference yesterday Alvaro Barrientos

The protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean has also presented its new London-based production company In.2 Films, inspired by original scripts, literary and theatrical works to create productions focused on European sensibilities and at the same time accessible to American audiences. In.2 Films was born from Depp’s American production company, Infinitum Nihil, based in Los Angeles.

Before a small group of journalists, the actor explained that he made the decision to create this new company “after many years working in and out of Hollywood and trying to persuade them that not all productions need to be a blockbuster, nor respond to a commercial formula “. “After having witnessed how lots of money are spent on these blockbusters, in companies like Disney or Warner, it turns out that some work and others do not,” he assured.

Actor Johnny Depp upon arrival to receive the Donostia Award Europa Press

“The important thing is to act confidently and give the public the opportunity to be part of it all (…) When I watch a good movie, I can’t tell whether it was made with a budget of five million dollars or 285 million; if I realize it is that there are other ways of doing things and my responsibility as an actor is to serve the director, the person who wrote the script, the public and finally myself. At the end of what it is about is that it is something human, that it reflects life, that there is reaction and surprise. ” And he added that he is happy to be part of this team “to once again raise the bar for cinema very high.”

I want to raise the bar for cinema again







Johnny depp





Adolfo Blanco, founder and CEO of A Contracorriente Films, has expressed the illusion of being able to work with someone like Depp, “we will learn a lot”, and has specified that they have already acquired the rights to books and that some of the projects they are considering have ” a lot of Spanish “.

“It will be a space in which to launch opportunities for creativity anywhere in Europe, not everything will be French and English, also from other territories,” he said. A Contracorriente has distributed in Spain both the documentary about Shane MacGowan and The Minamata Photographer, the last work of the actor, which he presented at the BCN Film Fest. Blanco has highlighted the “talent and smell of Depp” and “his vision of what will interest different types of public, since he has starred in and produced both blockbusters and” more special “films.

Some of the projects we are considering are very Spanish







Adolfo BlancoFounder of A Contracorriente films





Steven Malit, one of the managers of In.2 Films, has indicated that this is the first presentation of the company and considers it premature to announce specific projects, but has said that they will launch the first in 2022 and 2023.