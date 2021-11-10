Johnny Depp: Actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean” asks Johnny Depp to return to the saga | Film and Television

Locked in a legal battle with his ex-wife, Johnny depp has been forced to give up various iconic roles that have been a key piece in his career, and one of them is the famous “Captain Jack Sparrow”.

And even though Disney he is clear that he does not want to have the actor as the famous captainIf you want, you want to make a new installment, and some of the actors in the film have defended Depp and think that the saga cannot exist without him.

It was during a recent interview that one of his co-stars from Pirates of the Caribbean, Kevin McNally spoke about Johnny’s place in the franchise, coming out in defense of the actor amid the controversy.

“I’ve never seen a hint of a dark side in Johnny Depp. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don’t see any impediment to my going back and playing Jack Sparrow. I think there was a general feeling that without Jack there is no Pirates franchise. And there is probably a lot of truth in that “, confessed the actor.





"I've never seen a hint of a dark side in Johnny Depp. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don't see any impediment to my going back and playing Jack Sparrow. I think there was a general feeling that without Jack there is no Pirates franchise. And there is probably a lot of truth in that ", confessed the actor.

Image / Disney / Pirates of the Caribbean "I mean I was reflecting on this the other day and you can easily think of stories where maybe someone is looking for Jack and comes to Mr. Gibbs and says," How could I find Jack? ". It is not the first time that McNally comes out in defense of Depp, because at the end of last year, the actor said it would be "criminal" for him to Disney decided to replace Depp's Jack Sparrow. Added to this, the co-star Greg ellis, who plays Lieutenant Commander Theodore groves, also showed his support for the star, stating that many people had "mischaracterized" to Johnny.



Image / Disney / Pirates of the Caribbean Future plans for Pirates of the Caribbean While Depp’s place in the franchise is being defined, a sixth film is in development with Karen gillan that will give life to Redd, a resident of Puerto Dorado who, after being sold as a slave, ends up becoming a pirate. This character is one of the protagonists of the attraction of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.







