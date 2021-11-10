John Travolta’s emotional tribute to his late son Jett on his 29th birthday

Known for his role in films such as ‘Grease’ or ‘Pulp Fiction’, the actor John Travolta He has been through very hard personal moments. Now the star has published an image on his networks in which he appears with his son Jett, who died in 2009, and congratulates him on his 29th birthday by remembering him in a touching tribute.

In black and white photography, father and son they appear smiling while John looks at Jett and he does it to the camera. The image is accompanied by some emotional words to the deceased young man. “Happy birthday my beautiful Jetty. I love you“, he published.

It’s the first year that John has commemorated his son’s birthday without his wife, Kelly preston, died in July 2020 at the age of 57 after a long fight against breast cancer.

Jett passed away in 2009 in a family trip to the Bahamas due a severe blow to the head in a bathtub after having seizures. In an ‘Us Weekly’ interview with John, he said that his son’s death had been “the worst thing that ever happened to me“.

The actor is also the father of two other children, his daughter Ella, 21, and his son Benjamin, 10. Both are also married to Kelly and are the protagonists of most of the actor’s publications on their social networks, showing how much they support each other.

For her part, her daughter Ella appears to be following in her father’s footsteps. He recently announced that he would star in a movie. It will be the new Alice of ‘Alice in Wonderland‘, a new film production where all the animal characters will be played by humans. Also, it is the first movie you will shoot without having no connection with his father.

