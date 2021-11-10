Jennifer Lopez: how her enmity with George Clooney, director of the new Ben Affleck movie was born | PEOPLE

They are again in the spotlight of the press and not because of another love breakup. The last weekend was the premiere of ‘The Tender Bar’ in Los Angeles, United States, the new film in which the producer also appears Ben affleck . What attracted the most attention was that the actress Jennifer Lopez She was not with her boyfriend on the red carpet, as she did at the Venice Film Festival where she also presented ‘The Last Duel’. As revealed, the reason for the absence of the Bronx diva JLo was due to George Clooney, director of the film, how was the enmity between the two celebrities born?

“It is known that Jen did not get along with George Clooney when they did ‘Out of Sight’ (‘A very dangerous romance’) together. They couldn’t stand each other “, an informant assured the British newspaper ‘The Sun’.

He added that it was “Funny that Ben’s new movie is with George and it’s no coincidence that Jen wasn’t pictured on the red carpet with him, posing with George and his wife Amal (Alamuddin)”.

How the enmity was born

According details ‘The Sun’, Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney they can’t stand, something that is vox pópuli in Hollywood and that returned to having notoriety after the premiere of ‘The Tender Bar’ in Los Angeles.

The origin of the conflict dates back to 1998, when both filmed ‘Out of Sight’ (‘A very dangerous romance’) directed by Steven Soderbergh and simply “They couldn’t stand each other”.

Although there is some enmity, the ‘Diva from the Bronx’ has never had bad opinions in public against Clooney, nor vice versa, although international media specify that on one occasion she subtly slipped that her worst kiss on the big screen had been with him.

For his part ‘Naugthy Gossip ‘ indicates that “On the set they were constantly at war, they really hated each other, the fact that they finished the film was a real miracle”. The medium adds that “She was always late to set and George hated that”.