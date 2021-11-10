Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: how making her “laugh constantly” is the key in their relationship | Bennifer | Celebs | United States | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

As the world talks about the quirky celebration for Halloween they had the actress Jennifer Lopez and the producing director Ben affleck Along with his children and the actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, a detail came to light about the private life of ‘Bennifer’. Although they are dealing with their professional commitments that do not allow them to be together, the protagonist of ‘Batman’ knows perfectly how to keep his partner in love, having a sense of humor and demonstrations of love as his great allies. Here we tell you more about the romance of 2021 in Hollywood.

Ben’s love for Jennifer Lopez

Since they resumed their relationship after 17 years apart, they have tried to see each other as long as possible, accompanying each other to their respective work commitments, red carpets and enjoying the moments in which they are after the filming of their films: she makes ‘The Mother’ for Netflix in Vancouver (Canada), while he is working on the movie ‘Hypnotic’, which is filming in Austin. That’s where Ben affleck puts hands to work to continue conquering Jennifer Lopez.

A fountain revealed to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ that “JLo and Ben are doing great and everything has gone well with them. They are both working hard, but they make plans to spend time with the family, as well as with each other. “. That’s why when they meet in Los Angeles they become inseparable.

The informant also revealed that the ‘Batman’ actor has great allies to make her fall in love more every day: “Ben makes JLo laugh constantly and is so sweet and loving to her. His children also love Ben and are comfortable with him. They feel like it’s a fairy tale right now. “.

Family halloween

On October 31, celebrities were trick-or-treating inside an exclusive neighborhood in Malibu, California. The couple was accompanied by Max, the son JLo had with Marc Anthony and Samuel, Garner’s youngest.

Although ‘Bennifer’ and Jennifer Garner were not photographed together, it is known that they were at the same event. TMZ public some images, while a source revealed to AND! News that “Ben and J.Lo went to Malibu Colony where Ben always goes (…) and Jennifer Garner was there too”.

TMZ indicated that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were able to be very close to Jennifer Garner during the Halloween event. (Photo: @TMZ / Twitter)

Another insider added that the actor, who is currently filming a new movie in Texas, flew to Los Angeles and “He spent most of the weekend with his children.” “They went together (with JLo) in a caravan to Malibu, where Ben and his family bought candy every year (…) Jennifer Garner was there too. It was a planned family occasion “.