Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, together in the new Netflix movie, “Don’t look up”

The cast is stellar, as is the plot. Don’t look up, Don’t look up in Spanish, it is the new cinematic adventure in which Netflix has embarked. The film tells the story of two mediocre astronomers who must undertake a huge media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth.

But the main attraction of the film is going to be the casting. And the four protagonists are tall: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. But also, there are appearances by big names like Cate Blanchett, Timothe Chalamet or Ariana Grande.

Don’t look up: the argument

Kate dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), astronomical graduate student, and his professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio) They make an amazing discovery: There is a comet orbiting in the solar system. The problem? Which is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares. Apparently, warning humanity about a planet-killer the size of Everest is cumbersome. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall go on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of “The Daily Rip,” a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). There are only six months left until the comet’s impact, but managing the news flow and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play two astronomers who find out that the Earth is in danger in “Don’t Look Up,” the new Netflix movie.

Don’t look up is written and directed by the Oscar winner Adam McKay (The big bet) and round out the all-star cast: Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothe Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley. The film will arrive at the cinema on December 10 and to Netflix, the next Dec. 24.

It may interest you