Jennifer Aniston made a mistake on Instagram and her followers did not let her pass

Jennifer Aniston made a slip while promoting a product on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston he’s still trying to adjust to the influencer life. Despite the fact that he premiered on Instagram only in 2019 with an emotional photo with his teammates Friends, his account has already surpassed 38 million followers. And this Monday the actress posted a video promoting a product that confused her fans, who quickly reacted to the posting and they warned him that he made a mistake.

Friends: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow’s reaction to the death of James Michael Tyler

In the video, Aniston advertised a product with collagen from a brand that she has been promoting for some time, and in the first part she focuses on a cup of coffee to which they add milk, then the product the question and finally foam . In the next scene, the actress is seen drinking from the cup.

But the detail that caused confusion among the followers was the color of the actress’s nails. In the first scene, the enamel is red and in the second the color is completely different. As reported by the Daily Mail, The first to notice it was the Instagram account @celeb_spellcheck, which is dedicated to highlighting the mistakes that celebrities make in their publications.

“They are well-known movie stars who advertise collagen powders on Instagram and don’t even use their own hands to make the coffee.. May pop culture rest in peace. Celebrities are extremely boring these days”, They posted from the popular account.

What’s really going on between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer: Friends actors amid romance rumors

Likewise, it did not take long for the impressions of fans and detractors to arrive, who after noticing the detail, expressed themselves with alarm. “It is not the same enamel color! The hands that made the coffee have red nail polish and Jennifer’s is white. Who made you coffee, Rachel? “wrote a user on the actress’s profile.

The color of the nail polish on the hands that make the coffee in Jennifer Aniston’s video is red (Credit: Instagram Video Capture / @ JenniferAniston)

The color of the nail polish on the hands that make the coffee in Jennifer Aniston’s video is red (Credit: Instagram Video Capture / @ JenniferAniston)

Continue reading the story

“The nail polish! It’s very obvious!”commented another person, while a user wryly asked why the actress “would need to put cream on a coffee on Instagram”.

In the video, when Jennifer Aniston drinks from the cup, the color of her enamel is white (Credit: Instagram video capture / @ JenniferAniston)

In the video, when Jennifer Aniston drinks from the cup, the color of her enamel is white (Credit: Instagram video capture / @ JenniferAniston)

Nevertheless, not all comments were critical. A fan of the actress was of the opinion that Aniston probably filmed the preparation of the coffee and the scene where she is seen on different days, which would explain the change of the enamel.

Jennifer Aniston’s unexpected confession about the Friends reunion: “There was a time when we all cried”

In February, the actress also promoted the same brand with another video, but at that time there was no room for criticism, as the actress was seen preparing coffee in a machine and then drinking it.

The advertisements Aniston does for some brands could be related to a revenue strategy that the actress began to implement a few years ago, after In 2013 Forbes magazine classified her as one of the celebrities with the highest salary, but that less income generated. After several changes, he increased his assets from $ 11 million in 2012 to $ 28 million in 2019.