Jennifer Aniston and Hugh Jackman’s practice that changes your life

Those who have tried it are clear, meditation has changed their lives. It is not a magic solution for all problems, it is more a matter of learning to love and take care of yourself, dedicate a little time to yourself constantly and, incidentally, take advantage of all the extra benefits that this practice brings.

The positive effects that meditation can have on our body and our mind there are many, for example it helps us develop personal awareness, emotional intelligence and empathy, reduces stress, anxiety and some problems associated with it. It lowers blood pressure, improves memory as well as emotional health, and increases happiness. Also, you don’t need great tools to start meditating, just a comfortable place and a few minutes a day.

Meditation in the morning to change your life. (Elina Fairytale for Pexels)

The time required is highly variable, there are practices that it will barely take you five minutes, others should spend a little more time, about 20 minutes a day. There are people who prefer to meditate in the morning, first thing in the day, others find that time for themselves in the afternoon or just before going to sleep. There are also others, like Oprah Winfrey or Ivanka Trump, who try to meditate twice a day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, of course there is also the case of Eva Longoria, who tries to do it daily, but cannot always do it. “If I manage to meditate three or four times a week it already seems like an achievement,” he confessed in an interview for ‘The Cut’.

However, there are also other familiar faces that do not give up meditation when their lives get complicated or in slightly more stressful situations. This is the case of Jennifer Aniston, who has a very specific self-care routine and stays true to it every morning. You get up, do some exercise, and then meditate. “That is the ritual: coffee and meditation, or meditation and coffee, it depends on the order ”, explained the actress for ‘E! News’. She also tries to keep a journal regularly, and when she can’t, “it sucks.”

For Hugh Jackman, Meditation is also indispensable in his life, so much so that he has come to confess that transcendental meditation helped him overcome the obsessive-compulsive disorder that he suffered in his youth.

In an interview for ‘Men’s Health’ he revealed that “during my youth, I would hit my knee five times before getting up”, an example of an unhealthy attitude and that thanks to meditation managed to control, because it helped him manage his nerves and his anxiety. Since then he meditates every morning. “It works as a tool for me to focus and relax. Thanks to meditation I live calm and happy ”, he acknowledged for ‘El Norte de Castilla’ during a promotional interview for his film ‘The candidate’.

Meditation seeks to train our mind to bring it to a state of peace. Contrary to what many think before knowing this practice in depth, it is not to put your mind blank, during meditation you concentrate your attention and eliminate confused thoughts while reaching a state of full consciousness. Allows us watch our thoughts go by as we watch them and we let them go, without them staying with us.

It matters little whether you choose the first or last hours of the day to meditate, even if you decide to practice twice a day. However, those who choose the morning to dedicate a few minutes of their time they do it consciously, because the benefits they can obtain are many. For instance, Katy Perry He does it this way so that he can start his day in a calmer way and with a smile.

Meditation in the morning to change your life. (Bruce Mars for Unsplash)

The morning is usually one of the most advisable times because it is recommended to do it in a moment of tranquility and silence, and these conditions are more optimal first thing in the morning. In addition, after meditation you will be prepared to face the day with vitality and positivity, prepare your body to face a day full of activities and it is key to establish a positive routine for the mind as well. It helps us to find an inner balance, to focus tasks that we have ahead.

Starting the day with meditation gives us the opportunity to start it being fully aware, helps us face the day from a calm situation instead of the stress we always associate with this time of day.

Meditation in the morning to change your life. (Andrea Piacquadio for Pexels)

Instead of jumping out of bed and running everywhere, taking a few minutes to meditate can make all of your routines different and face the day in a calmer and more leisurely way, mastering negative emotions to find the motivation and balance you need.

The way we start the day can impact the rest of the day, With meditation you can awaken your body and mind, and have a day full of energy and positive feelings.