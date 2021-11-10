Jeff Bezos sends a message to Leo ‘Steal Yo Girl’ DiCaprio

Hey, Leonardo DiCaprio – Jeff Bezos has a message for you. Right here, next to this super dangerous cliff.

The Amazon founder jokingly threatened the actor after a video of DiCaprio chatting with Bezos’s girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, went viral over the weekend. All three were at LACMA’s 10th Art and Film Gala on Saturday night.

“Leo, come here, I want to show you something …” Bezos tweeted Monday morning, captioning a photo of himself leaning against a red sign that reads, “Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal fall.”

In the viral video, Sánchez appears to have eyes of love and smile coquettishly at DiCaprio, although that could be due to the difference in height between the two.

The tweets had rained down over the weekend after Variety reporter Marc Malkin tweeted a video of the exchange late Saturday, asking: “Is Leo going to go into space?” his Blue Origin rocket in July. Although the tweet only got a couple dozen retweets, the video momentarily lodged in the collective brain of the platform. Chance to tell you about my crush on you. Tonight could be the night I crush.

“Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl,” Barstool Sports tweeted Sunday with a short clip from that video. “BEZOS LOOKIN LIKE LEO BOUTA SEND HIM TO THE BAR TO GET HIM AND SHORTY DRINKS,” wrote Kid Mero.

And a lot of people chimed in with variations on the themes of “Find someone to look at you the way Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend looks at Leo DiCaprio” and “Leo is going to lose his Prime account.”

Meanwhile, user @poshyspices set out to bring people back to earth early Monday, writing: “everyone is projecting a lot in that jeff bezos / leonardo dicaprio / lauren sanchez video. … maybe Leo could have been telling him that he enjoys feeding baby penguins, and here you are projecting and making assumptions. “

The LACMA event was a celebration of the night’s honorees, artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley and filmmaker Steven Spielberg, as well as the museum premiere of two major exhibitions, “The Obama Portraits Tour” and “Black American Portraits. ”.

DiCaprio attended the gala after having participated last week in the UN summit on climate change in 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.

