Jean Reno joins Season 3 of ‘Who Killed Sara?‘, this being a surprise for both fans of the series and the French actor.

It is not known exactly what the role of Jean Reno will be in ‘Who Killed Sara?’ Netflix he limited himself to announcing his arrival at the show without further context.

Since Season 3 of ‘Who Killed Sara?’ is still in production, we will have to wait a while to find out how Jean Reno will be integrated into the popular series.

😱 No, we are not hallucinating… It’s Jean Reno! It is added to season 3 of ‘Who Killed Sara?’. Coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/NJiRPW4vhr – Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) November 10, 2021

Jean Reno is one of the most famous actors in France, thanks to his roles in police dramas, action films and murderers; in addition to appearing in video games.

Prior to ‘Who Killed Sara?’, Jean Reno appeared in Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’, a film that was nominated for an Oscar in the 2021 installment.

However, Jean Reno is mostly known for his role as Leon in ‘The perfect assassin‘, where he shared credits with a very young Natalie Portman.

What role could Jean Reno have in ‘Who Killed Sara?’

Jean Reno it is characterized by always interpreting rude characters, usually policemen who break the rules, mercenaries and hired assassins; it is likely that we will see him repeat some in ‘Who Killed Sara?‘.

Recall that the theme of ‘Who killed Sara?’ revolves around a mysterious murder and the possible culprits, a perfect plot for Jean Reno to unfold.

Of course, it should be noted that Netflix he did not make it clear if Jean Reno would be a protagonist or his appearance would be limited to selected scenes; this could alter the possible role it plays.

However, some believe that the arrival of Jean Reno to ‘Who Killed Sara?’ is unnecessary, like all Season 3.

This because Season 2 seemed to have closed the entire plot around the mystery, in fact the main conflict was resolved.

It remains to be seen how Netflix expands the story and manages to add Jean Reno to the equation.