Jared Leto finally admits he gave Margot Robbie a rat and unwanted gifts to the Suicide Squad cast

Musician and actor Jared Leto was widely criticized for his performance as the Joker in Suicide Squad – 25%. The film was attempting to bring a new version of the character to the DC Extended Universe, however, they largely failed as most viewers did not enjoy this performance. However, according to an old rumor, the actor took the role so seriously that he handed over a rat and used condoms to the cast members. This rumor, prior to the premiere of Suicide Squad, was denied by Leto in an interview with GQ earlier in the year, but now he has confirmed it himself.

In the interview with GQJared said he only gave Margot Robbie cinnamon rolls, but not a rat. This was denied by the actress Viola Davis, in charge of giving life to Amanda Waller, who told Vogue that Margot received a box, and hearing noises inside, she advised her not to open it, but she opened it and had a very large black rat; the actress was unfazed, instead lulled her.

What Davis said suggests that Leto’s real reason for denying that episode is that instead of benefiting him, it gave him a bad name, since his performance as the Joker did not live up to that alleged “method performance.” In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly admitted that he gave the gifts, and said that whoever does not agree with his artistic expression, can go to hell (via Comic book):

Any of the few gifts that were given were in a spirit of fun and adventure and they were greeted with laughter, fun and adventure … The only gifts I gave Margot were cupcakes, I think I gave her a mouse and some of the other guys got gifts that you would get as a joke at a party … I’m playing a guy called the Joker, it’s okay to make some jokes. Nothing ever crossed any lines, and it’s not up to other people on the internet to create those lines … I’m an artist at the end of the day. If I do something risky and you don’t like it, you can basically kiss my ass.

Jared Leto has a fairly good acting career, has participated in other large-size films such as El Club De La Pelea – 80%, American Psycho – 67%, Blade Runner 2049 – 88% and Requiem for a Dream – 78%. In addition, he was the winner of an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2014. Several claim that the fault of the terrible Joker projected on the screen is not of Leto, but the director of the film. David Ayer tried to bring a unique version of the character, making him different from the previous ones, and maybe that was the problem, getting so far out of what was once the Joker, deforming his clothing and his character.

Jared Leto He will soon return to the big screen on November 25 at House of Gucci, and in 2022 he is expected with the premiere of Morbius, a film based on the Marvel character of the same name, which is produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel and distributed by Sony. We hope this time it goes better for Jared and your movies are a hit.

The tape directed by Yesterday, was not better received than the Joker of Leto, as most of the criticisms it got were negative and now it is constantly compared to the work that James Gunn did directing The Suicide Squad – 91%. Nonetheless, Yesterday he insists that it was the studio that ruined his work. Last Wednesday, November 3, the director published on his Twitter account, a never-before-seen photo of Jared Leto Like the Joker, in this one he is seen without a shirt, with a serious look and holding a baseball bat. As a description of the image, Ayer wrote:

Jared swept him away, but no one knows.

Jared killed it

After its failure in 2016, Suicide Squad became the lowest-rated film in the DC cinematic universe, surpassing even the notorious Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% Zack Snyder. Yesterday He defended his film and continued to state his reasons through Twitter. In a previous publication, he responded to a tweet with a justification for the failure of his film, blaming the studio for not having correctly edited the film, even speaking of the Snyder Cut in an ironic way, as it refers to its long duration.

Putting aside the cinematic fiasco it represented Suicide SquadWhy is the joker of Leto is so hated by the public? Over the years, we have seen great actors play the villain, renowned artists such as Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix, have given the world of cinema excellent versions of the character and have undoubtedly set the bar very high. for upcoming performers of Batman’s enemy. Maybe this was the case with Leto, because his work in Suicide Squad He didn’t meet these expectations and is now known as the worst Joker ever.

