James Webb: the “14 days of terror” of the powerful space telescope that must be deployed in orbit

Image source, POT Caption, A lot can go wrong, but engineers are confident they have you covered.

Engineers like to describe the process of landing a spacecraft on Mars as “7 minutes of terror.”

That is the time it takes for the robot from entering the atmosphere of the red planet faster than a rifle bullet until it stops standing on the surface. In between, many things have to go well to prevent it from crashing to the ground.

But when it comes to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), it’s really like “14 days of terror”.

The successor observatory to the powerful Hubble telescope was built to view the first stars to shine in the universe.

Since these are very distant and dim targets, it is necessary to a telescope so large that it must be folded to fit inside your launch rocket.

Then, once in orbit, the James Webb has to unfold again to begin taking pictures of the cosmos.

This structure has been described as a reverse origami exercise, in which the delicate figure is the size of a tennis court.

With 344 “single points of failure”

The deployment takes place over a period of two weeks, immediately after launch, planned to mid december.

Image source, POT Caption, The deployment of the five layers of super-thin membrane that make up the sunshade is one of the most difficult moments.

It will involve an astonishing symphony of hinges, motors, gears, springs, pulleys and cables that must work on command and to perfection.

There are at least 344 “single failure points”, that is, critical moments in the timeline in which, if the action does not occur at the right time, the six-ton ​​telescope cannot achieve the desired configuration, fatally undermining its $ 10 mission.000 millions.

Expanding the five super-thin membranes that will protect the telescope’s view from interference from sunlight is particularly tricky. Exciting, to be honest.

But there is enormous confidence in engineers led by the US space agency (NASA) and the aerospace manufacturer Northrop Grumman (NG). And that’s because have tried and rehearsed everything over and over and over again.

“The sunshade is like a paratrooper’s parachute: it must bend perfectly so that it unfolds perfectly without snagging or tangling,” explains NG systems engineer Krystal Puga.

“To refine the sequence, we ran multiple deployment tests over several years on smaller, full-size models. We practiced not only the deployment, but also the storage process. This gives us the confidence that Webb will be successfully deployed“.

The Webb’s drama begins almost as soon as he leaves the top of the European Ariane rocket.

First, the solar panel must come out. Without energy there is no mission.

Then it is the turn of the directional antenna, which allows two-way communications with the Earth. No communications, no commands.

But all of that is easy compared to what comes next.

Day 3 – Two structures that support the membranes of the parasol open outwards. The long axis is 21 meters long.

Day 5 – The parasol system expands to a diamond shape just over 14 meters wide.

Day 6 – The five layers of the parasol are separated. Your role will be to help cool the telescope and shade it.

Day 11 – The Webb is a reflector telescope with a secondary mirror whose arms must snap into place.

Day 13 – The primary mirror, built to be 6.5 meters wide, extends one side that had been folded for launch.

Day 14 – The other wing of the mirror comes out. The James Webb has completed his origami sequence.

“When I started in this business about 40 years ago, I remember that one of the first lessons I was taught was avoiding deployments in orbit“says Mike Menzel, lead systems engineer for the project on this NASA mission.

“James Webb cannot avoid deployments. In fact, James Webb has to perform some of the most complex deployment sequences ever attempted and it comes with many challenges.”

What if something goes wrong?

There are no cameras that show what happens when the mechanisms are doing their respective tasks.

This decision is partly based on the fact that they would not be of much use anyway in the dark shadow cast by the sun visor.

Therefore, teams will rely on feedback from sensors, and if a problem arises, they will work through their “fault trees” until a solution is found.

Where appropriate, it is even possible shake the telescope a bit to release a mechanism that might be stuck.

“We can, for example, move the observatory from one place to another,” explains Alphonso Stewart, leader of implementation systems for NASA’s Webb, to the BBC.

“In terms of spin, we can basically flip the observatory on any given axis. And we can orient the observatory in such a way that the sun warms certain areas, if we think that’s necessary,” he adds.

It is planned that the Webb goes into service about 180 days after launch, a period of time that includes adjusting the performance of the telescope’s mirrors and instruments.

But engineers will not rush their tasks, especially if they run into an obstacle.

“I have been the project manager ofl Webb for almost 11 years and this team won’t give up“says Bill Ochs.

“So we don’t talk about what we do if we fail? We talk about how we correct the problems that we see in orbit and how we move from there.”