James Webb: the “14 days of terror” of the powerful space telescope that must be deployed in orbit

Arjun Sethi
  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC Science Correspondent

JWST

A lot can go wrong, but engineers are confident they have you covered.

Engineers like to describe the process of landing a spacecraft on Mars as “7 minutes of terror.”

That is the time it takes for the robot from entering the atmosphere of the red planet faster than a rifle bullet until it stops standing on the surface. In between, many things have to go well to prevent it from crashing to the ground.

But when it comes to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), it’s really like “14 days of terror”.

The successor observatory to the powerful Hubble telescope was built to view the first stars to shine in the universe.

