Jack Nicholson and the 3 anecdotes that explain his genius

Jack Nicholson has just turned 84 and although he is no longer active in the industry, frankly funny anecdotes of the crazy actor from The Shining are still told today. The three-time Oscar winner and most nominated male actor (12 in total) has worked with such directors as Roman Polanski, Martin Scorsese, Milos Forman and John Huston. Four decades of work that even allow for a possible documentary on the life of the genius from New Jersey.

1-Is my sister my mother?

This is the question that Jack Nicholson would ask himself at the age of 37 when the one that until then he believed his sister died, another of his relatives uncovered the lie after the funeral. The possible reason that he brings order to this gibberish is that his grandmother raised him as if she were his mother, to the point of pretending that he really was.

2-When he believed that Diane Keaton had fallen in love with him

In 2002 they shot together When you least expect it, a romantic comedy that played with the age difference in the relationships of its protagonists. They rehearsed the last scene where Jack was running after Keaton and then, according to director Nancy Meyers, the protagonist called her very confused. “Nancy, Diane just told me that she loves me” to which the director replied: “Yes, I know Jack, I wrote that line.” Nicholson was totally convinced that his co-star was serious.

3-His love affair with the Lakers

Jack Nicholson is a figure within the Lakers team. You never miss that front row, where you have a fully reserved seat. According to Adam Sandler in Conan O’Brien’s program, one day the Lakers lost by a difference that was difficult to overcome. Jack looked at Sandler and snapped that there was very little time left and although the comedian was optimistic, his friend’s next response was blunt: “They’re going to lose, let’s go.”.

Sandler assures that when they got up, all the Lakers players looked at him defeated, as if all hope was gone with him. The fanaticism of the actor Best Impossible because of basketball it has led him, on countless occasions, to sneak out of the filming.