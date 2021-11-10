Iran claims to have intercepted two US drones during military exercises

MADRID. (EUROPA PRESS) The Iranian authorities assured this Tuesday that they had intercepted two United States drones that broke into their air defense identification zone during military exercises recently held in the Asian country.

According to the information collected by the Iranian news agency Mehr, the Air Force intercepted two separate MQ-9 and RQ4 drones during the ‘Zolfaqar 1400’ maneuvers after approaching the country’s borders, without giving further details about it.

The ‘Zolfagar 1400’ maneuvers began on Sunday with the aim of improving the country’s capabilities in monitoring airspace in the south of the country and dealing with “hostile targets” in this area of ​​Iran.

Army spokesman Mahmud Mousavi stressed that the maneuvers ended this Tuesday and stressed that during them different scenarios were contemplated in an operational area of ​​more than one million square kilometers.

“Holding this type of military maneuver increases the land, maritime and air capacity (of the Armed Forces) and adds to the power of the forces that operate against enemies,” he said, as reported by the Iranian news agency IRNA.