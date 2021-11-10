Iran claims to have intercepted two US drones during military exercises

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0
27

MADRID. (EUROPA PRESS) The Iranian authorities assured this Tuesday that they had intercepted two United States drones that broke into their air defense identification zone during military exercises recently held in the Asian country.

According to the information collected by the Iranian news agency Mehr, the Air Force intercepted two separate MQ-9 and RQ4 drones during the ‘Zolfaqar 1400’ maneuvers after approaching the country’s borders, without giving further details about it.

The ‘Zolfagar 1400’ maneuvers began on Sunday with the aim of improving the country’s capabilities in monitoring airspace in the south of the country and dealing with “hostile targets” in this area of ​​Iran.

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here