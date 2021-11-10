Instagram will have a paid version so you can subscribe

Instagram will never cease to amaze us and is that one of the possible novelties that will reach the social network will be a paid version, yes you read that correctly, Instagram will have a paid version to be able to subscribe and that content creators have other ways to earn money.

Meta-owned Instagram is finishing a new feature where users could subscribe to their favorite influencers Through a monthly subscription system, that is, we would have a paid version of Instagram, to access more exclusive content.

Platforms such as OnlyFans or Patreon may sound familiar to you, in which content creators can post exclusive content so that only subscribers of said creators can see it, well, Instagram is testing a very similar function.

Fan Club, the possible new Instagram payment function

Some time ago a user on Twitter was able to show some screenshots of an Instagram feature in which we can see that it is a function that will allow creating a “fan’s club”, that is, a private space in which the content creator can upload exclusive content and that only subscribers can see it, such as Stories or private direct.

Inside this new function Instagram is testing much more, that is, the fan clubs can be managed, they can have a name, a section to see the approximate earnings and a section to see who the subscribers to said club are.

Exclusive stories one of the great functions of fan clubs, Any user who converts his account into a fan club can put a button to subscribe on his profile, private Stories can also be uploaded that only subscribers can see or make private direct. Sin dunda is a new way for content creators to make money.

All Stories that are private can also be highlighted, but only subscribers can see them. There are many novelties within the fan clubs, although Instagram has not mentioned when or to whom this news would arrive.

Of course the fan clubs will have maximum privacy, that is, Screenshots of private Stories cannot be taken. For subscribers, on Instagram they will be able to see a panel in which to see all the active subscriptions they have at the moment.

As for the prices for the paid version of Instagram, nothing is known, it has only been seen in the Apple App Store different subscription plans to Instagram ranging from $ 0.99 to a price of $ 4.99. We do not know if these prices will reach Spain or if they will change in the future.

There are many clues that we can see about the new payment function that will come to Instagram, although we do not know when or to which usersWe assume that when this arrives, it will be by regions and by small user groups, who will surely be influencers or content creators with a large number of followers.

Another of the clues that we can see in the images of the user’s Twitter thread “Alex193a” the thing is we will have a button with which we can subscribe and we can see the advantages that are included in the subscription as they are, subscribers will have a member badge and will be able to access exclusive content from the creator among other advantages.

These are some of the functions that the paid version of Instagram will have in which you can subscribe to your favorite influencers and thus be able to access exclusive content and in which content creators can earn money in another way.

Via: XDA-Developers