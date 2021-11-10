In troubled times, silence and moderation should govern my conduct

After Santiago Nieto Castillo submitted his resignation as head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), wrote on social networks that “in troubled times” silence and moderation should govern his conduct, as it has always been in his life.

Santiago Nieto, who was replaced by Pablo Gomez at the FIU, he thanked the expressions of affection and the invitations he has received to different spaces.

“Silence, reflection and patience. First personal and family decisions and then political decisions ”, he pointed out.

I appreciate the displays of affection and the invitations to different spaces, but in troubled times, silence and moderation should govern my behavior, as it has always been in my life. Silence, reflection and patience. First personal decisions, family and then political. – Santiago Nieto (@SNietoCastillo) November 10, 2021

AMLO: Good decision by Santiago Nieto to resign from the FIU; Pablo Gómez is incorruptible

In his morning conference this Wednesday at the National Palace, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador described as good the decision of Santiago Nieto to have resigned from the (UIF) in recent days.

In addition, López Obrador defended the appointment of Pablo Gómez Álvarez in the FIU.

“Well, I think it was a good decision for Santiago Nieto to present his resignation and I think the appointment of Pablo Gómez was also a decision, he is a man of integrity, honest, incorruptible. Do I have to say more? ”He said.

