Ikea is selling all-black Hot Dogs

Image : Ikea

Since last November 1 and for 1 month (which we assume as a test), Ikea has been selling an extra large hot dog in its Singapore stores completely black (to coal) that to the one who writes It makes you nauseous just looking at it.

As many users have described on the web since its launch, the “little dog” on charcoal is a bit larger than the popular version that is sold outside their centers. It is also somewhat more expensive than the normal one (at 1 euro in Europe), since it costs about 2 euros to change.

Of course, it doesn’t taste like charcoal. In fact, oozing bits protrude from the aesthetically disturbing snack in the cross section of the puppy that they are liquid cheese coming out inland. A plate which looks similar to 2016 Japanese hot dogs that contained edible bamboo charcoal, and which according to the company had detoxifying properties.

The truth is that the black color of the dog is also reminiscent of the hamburger that Burger King sold years ago in some countries. This campaign, which began in Japan for Halloween, was a resounding failure, since the people who asked for it complained of a changing dark color if you didn’t swallow it soon.

In the web Mothership have tried the new Ikea dog and explain that despite the appearance, the hot dog retained “the classic refined taste of processed hot dog meat.”

Although remembering that, Beyond its taste, eating it in public has its dangers, “because it’s really quite uncomfortable to walk around with a black hot dog in one hand and eat it in public while trying not to make eye contact with anyone.” [Mothership]