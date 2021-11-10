“I was only chasing women”

The entrance of George Clooney (60) in politics is a recurring rumor During the last years. His verbal incontinence positioning himself when the issue requires it and his commitment to different causes has led to speculation on more than a few occasions with his definitive entry into the world of politics.

However, the actor has ruled out that it is among his plans. “I’m not going into politics because I really would like to have a good life”, He assured in an interview with the BBC. “When I turned 60 I had a conversation with my wife. We both worked a lot and I told him that we have to think of these as the happy years”He added.

“In 20 years, I’ll be 80 and that’s a number to keep in mind. No matter how much you exercise, what you eat, you are 80 years old, so I told him that we had to make sure that we enjoyed and lived these years in the best possible way, “the actor said, who despite not wanting to know anything about politics , does not elude the subject or its protagonists.

Enlarge George Clooney and his wife, Amal. NIKLAS HALLE’N AFP

Donald Trump and his obsession

Especially critical he was with Donald trump, a former US president, whom he met before he even thought of the White House. “It’s very funny, because it was so silly … I knew him before he was president. I was just a guy who chased women. Every time you met him he would say: ‘What is that girl’s name?’ That’s all it was. “

“I hope the Americans have a little common sense so as not to return it to the White House ”, concluded George Clooney, who has just released The Tender Bar, his eighth film as a director.