“I thought it would be …”: Blake Lively was amazed at the support her non-alcoholic beverages received

USA-. 3 years ago Blake Lively He decided to go for a totally different field than acting, and he is finally seeing the fruits of his work. The actress created her own line of drinks, Betty buzzBut since he doesn’t drink, he decided to take a chance and launch five non-alcoholic flavors: Tonic Water, Sparkling Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime, and Ginger Beer.

In a conversation about the new alliance between Betty buzz and British Airways, Lively She said the great support her recently launched beverage line has received means a lot to her. “I am very proud and it has been really cool and overwhelming to see people’s responses. It has been very nice to see all the non-drinkers who have come out and said ‘thank you’, ”said the actress.

“I am so happy to have something like this, because I thought it would be an outlier. It’s a mix, but I’m the only person who doesn’t drink, and I have a mixer. But it’s been great to see how many people have come out and hugged her, “she said excitedly. Lively. Betty buzz is an alcohol-free line made with real juice, natural flavors, and zero artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners, as well as non-GMO, kosher, and gluten-free.

Recently some well-known actors and close friends of Lively and his family, like Dwyane johnson and Hugh jackman, expressed how much they liked her new line of non-alcoholic drinks and posted messages of support for the actress. “It was great to see men show up like this and not tell me, you know? I was surprised to see him on his social networks ”, commented the actress about it.

“I have worked with other brands before, but having my own company, which I founded, and in which I really believe that everything, from the bottle to what is inside, is something that I can claim as my own work, is something very different from just sign your name in a business that exists so that someone else can do the job, “he explained. Lively, who has full control over the venture.