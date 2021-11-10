Hyundai Palisade confirms its launch in Mexico

Hyundai’s SUV range in Mexico continues to expand, this time with the launch of the largest and most luxurious model in the portfolio. The Hyundai palisade confirms its arrival in our country as the new flagship of the Korean firm, with three rows of seats, a V6 engine and capacity for up to eight passengers.

The Hyundai Palisade is 4.98 meters long and features a strong North American flavor design, with robust square lines, an oversized grille and multiple chrome accents. The brand has not communicated the specifications for Mexico, but globally it is available with LED lighting and 18 to 20-inch wheels.

The Palisade Cabin Includes capacity for eight passengers, although there are versions for seven, and a cargo volume of 509 to 2,446 liters, depending on the position of the seats. Interior finishes may be Nappa leather and genuine wood, depending on the trim level — and the configuration that Hyundai presents in Mexico.

Subject to the information confirmed by Hyundai at the time of launch, the Palisade could arrive in Mexico with a 12.3 “digital instrument panel, 10.25” infotainment display, double sunroof, wireless phone charger and the entire suite of driving assistance. advanced that we have seen in other models, such as Santa Fe.

Regarding the motor, the Hyundai palisade will come to Mexico with a 3.8-liter Atkinson-cycle V6, capable of generating 291 hp and 262 lb.-ft.. It uses an eight-speed automatic transmission – with button controls, not a lever – and, depending on configuration, it can have front or all-wheel drive and different driving modes.

Hyundai has directly confirmed the arrival of the Palisade to Mexico, and although it has not set a specific date, its launch will happen before the end of the year, to compete against Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot and Volkswagen Teramont. We estimate a price from 800,000 to 950,000 pesos.