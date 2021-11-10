Hyundai Creta 2023, leaked photos of its redesign and update

Since the spread of the first spy photos, the idea that the Hyundai Creta 2023 would adopt the front of the Tucson gained strength. The first sketches published by the brand sustained the rumors, and today, a few days after its official presentation, the small SUV of Asian origin loses all its secrets with the leak of its Photo gallery.

Despite receiving the same design style as the Tucson, which Hyundai calls “Parametric Dynamics,” the front of the Crete 2023 He’s not exactly a carbon copy of his older brother; its lines are more square and the outline of the grille receives a silver frame, in tune with the decoration of the bumpers and the running boards. The rear, meanwhile, receives slight tweaks to the defense, the skull design and the trunk lid.

The cabin it does not present great differences. The leaked model corresponds to the version made in Indonesia, where apparently you will not receive the infotainment system with a 10.25 “screen, but an 8” one. The glossy black finish around the HVAC controls is new.

Perhaps the most important thing in the Hyundai Creta update be the arrival of advanced driving aids. As you can see from the graphics, it will now receive cameras and radars to offer adaptive cruise control and most likely autonomous emergency brake.

In a matter of days we will know all the details – if there is anything left to know – of the Hyundai Creta 2023. The facelift It will initially be presented in Indonesia, where it began production a few weeks ago. The version made in India, from where it reaches MexicoYou will receive this update in the course of 2022.