Hugh Jackman shares a sweet photo with his mom, 10 years after revealing their reconciliation | News

Known for his blockbuster films, not many know the details of his childhood. Hugh jackman, and is that the actor had for many years a difficult relationship with his mother Grace mcneil. However, the Wolverine star has turned the page and is now enjoying time with his mom, as he revealed in a recent social media post. The 52-year-old interpreter shared on his Instagram account a cute mother and son postcard in which he is seen tenderly hugging Grace, while they both look at each other smiling. “Mother”, was the only thing that Hugh wrote next to the photo, although the truth is that no more words were needed to describe the beautiful moment between the two. Jackman has spoken openly about how complicated the relationship was with his mother, from whom he separated when he was just eight years old, as she left her home in Australia and returned to her native United Kingdom, thus leaving her husband raising their children alone. . In December 2012, the actor featured on the Australian show 60 minutes that he still vividly remembered the morning he left. “I remember he had a towel around his head and he was saying goodbye. It must have been the way he said goodbye when I went to school, when I came back, there was no one in the house”, He counted then. “The next day there was a telegram from England. Mom was there. And then that was it. Papa used to pray every night that mama would come back”He added. Although the interpreter has admitted that this situation was traumatic, time made him understand the reasons why Grace had left them, and that is that according to what he revealed, he had “undiagnosed postpartum depression.” Hugh and his mother managed to make amends years later, as he himself revealed to The Sun in 2011: “I’m 43 now and we’ve definitely made it up, which is important. I always connected with my mom and now we have a good relationship”, He assured.