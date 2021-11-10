How to make WhatsApp ring with MSN Messenger buzz

If you are from the 90’s, you sure remember MSN Messenger, one of the first programs instant messaging, and probably the most popular of the time since everyone used it before the arrival of the big social networks such as: Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Although the platform no longer exists, we are going to teach you how to carry a piece of it on your cell phone.

When MSN Messeger was released included only basic features, such as Messenger service plain text and a very simple contact list. With the passage of time, it added tools and important changes to its user interface, for example, the ability to communicate with groups and voice message support, as well as the option to customize the chat windows.

The appeal of this application made it very famous among internet users. However, with the passage of time and the evolution of new technologies, MSN Messenger little by little it was forgotten until finally disappearing in 2013. Even so, many people retain great memories of this first great program of instant messaging.

That is why today at TechBit we tell you how you can bring back those great times through the characteristic sound of messages from MSN Messenger now available to notify you when you have a new message on WhatsApp.

So you can make your WhatsApp sound like MSN Messenger

The program of MSN Messenger had, among their many qualities, emojis and buzzing characteristic. One particular sound was that of notifications announcing the arrival of a new message; It was a classic “ticutín” that we all remember. East sound can be now in your WhatsApp so you remember those good times.

To achieve having it as notification sound in you WhatsApp You must carefully follow the following steps, which are very quick and easy:

1. The first thing you should do is go to YouTube and look for the sound like “tucutín” from MSN Messenger, once you find it save it in your mobile with MP3 format. You can also play it on a computer or other cell phone and simply record it.

2. Later, enter WhatsApp and click on the icon with three dots in the upper right corner.

3. By pressing the icon a menu will be displayed, select the ‘Settings’ option.

4. Once there, enter the ‘Notifications’ section.

5. Now click on the option that says ‘Notification tone’ where the list of sounds available on your phone will be displayed.

6. Then find and select the MP3 audio that you downloaded at the beginning.

7. Finally, select and save the changes made and that’s it! you will have your new ringtone for WhatsApp.

These steps are really quick and easy, follow them and you can have the “ticutín” from MSN Messenger in your notifications of WhatsApp and relive the old days. The previous instructions are also useful for you to personalize your notifications with the sound you want if you can think of another original way to receive your alerts.

Make sure to download the tones that you like the most and then make the changes with the previous steps, the last thing is to save and voila, your app! WhatsApp it’s ready to sound the way you like it!

