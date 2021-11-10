how to follow and find the best offers, promotions and discounts of the great special sale in Mexico

We are nowhere before it starts The Good End 2021, the event that many wait to get their desired products on sale and in Xataka Mexico we are publishing various content so that our readers can take advantage of discounts.

According to data revealed by Facebook, the company estimates that eight out of ten Mexicans will make a purchase during this special sale. If you plan to be one of these, here we tell you all you have to know.

When is The Good End 2021

For the second year in a row, the event will last longer and take place from November 10 to 16. On your site we can see thousands of businesses that will participate officially both in physical and digital store.

The first advice we can give you is that if you are interested in making a purchase from any of these stores, click on its section, since most of us will direct to the mini site of El Buen Fin that the store has created.

Offers in Amazon Mexico

Amazon Mexico is the store from which we share the most information on discounts, but as we did with the Hot Sale 2021, we will also be publishing articles about stores like Walmart and Elektra.

Regarding Amazon, one of the most attractive options they have are calls “Flash Deals”, which are usually products that receive a very large discount and these are valid for a limited time only or while supplies last.

These can even last just a few minutes, but the good news is that we can activate alerts in the Amazon application available on iOS and Android in order to find out more quickly. All they have to do is go to the settings in the main menu, then to Notifications and there we activate the alerts.

In addition to this, we can also know the products that will have a discount on the Promotions section. If we use the browser we can find it in the upper part of the left, while in the application it is in the Programs and features section of the main menu. Here we can also activate alerts for certain products individually.

Amazon price tracker

To be able to post good offers to prices that are really worth it on Xataka Selection, one of our best friends has been the Keepa tool, a service that helps us view price history of the products on Amazon.

This can be used both in a browser both from your website and by installing a plug-in so that a graph appears on Amazon just below the product and its description. On smartphone only accept this plug-in in the Firefox browser.

In the graph we can see that it displays a value in orange tone and another blue line. The first color shows the cost of the product when it is sold by Amazon Mexico and the second when it is imported or from a third party. Besides that we can go back several years to see if the current price is really worth it or to compare it with other stores.

The tool also has a function of price tracking, where we can tell you to notify us when a product drops to a certain amount and to notify us by mail or directly to our Telegram account. This also serves to notify you when a product that is listed without a price you can already buy or set aside.

Browser notifications

As we did with the Hot Sale 2021, we will be sending alerts to the browser to warn them that we have published content regarding these offers, so we recommend having your browser notifications activated.

For this only you need to give permission to the site that you can show them, either in the desktop version or from a smartphone. Here are the instructions for some of the most popular:

Google Chrome : in the address bar where we have the icon of a padlock at the beginning, we click it and in the desktop version it will appear “Site Settings” and in mobile “Permissions”. Already in this part we simply allow notifications.

: in the address bar where we have the icon of a padlock at the beginning, we click it and in the desktop version it will appear “Site Settings” and in mobile “Permissions”. Already in this part we simply allow notifications. Firefox: in the same way we go to the padlock icon in the address bar and select “Site information”, then “More information” and “Permissions”.

in the same way we go to the padlock icon in the address bar and select “Site information”, then “More information” and “Permissions”. Safari: In its browser version you have to click on the apple in the upper left, then System Preferences> Notifications and activate Safari. In its version for the brand’s smartphone or tablet, it is in Settings> Notifications.

In its browser version you have to click on the apple in the upper left, then System Preferences> Notifications and activate Safari. In its version for the brand’s smartphone or tablet, it is in Settings> Notifications. Edge: an icon of a padlock also appears from the browser bar, we click on it, then on “Site permissions” and activate the notifications.

Telegram and Discord

So that they have an additional immediate notice, do not forget also to join these two communication channels that we have where you can have immediate notifications of our content.

For join Telegram all they need is have an account already created That they can use from their desktop version, web version or in the application that is also available for iOS and Android. Once they have this, they just have to accept our invitation link and thus see the content of our channel.

In Telegram we have the opportunity to go out more immediately than in networks like Facebook and TwitterIn addition to that it also serves as a communication channel where you can see all our publications and find out when we are live with the ROM podcast.

In the meantime, in Discord you have to follow some additional steps to be able to see all the content. Like Telegram, you have to create an account in order to use the web version, desktop version or the application for Android and iOS.

With this, they have to use our invitation link and once they accept it they will be inside our server, but it is necessary to accept the rules to see all its content. In automatic they will be in the channel where we show these rules and only they have to click on the popcorn emoji in the message and thus unlock all the content.

With this they will accept the rules of our server and will be able to see participate with our users. Here we have a channel called #Ofertas where we are publishing the findings we have and there is also the one of # Offers-romeritos, where our community shares what they found and help others with their doubts.

Some of the links in this post may belong to an affiliate program. None of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a sole decision of the team of editors.