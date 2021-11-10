How long does Santiago Solari’s contract with America have left?

El Indiecito already sets his sights on setting up the team for the next tournament with everything and that the Liguilla is about to begin.

Santiago Solari is very clear about his present with America. The technician is about to direct his second League from the bench cream blue and points directly to the title; However, a part of the head of the Indiecito is already in the planning of the incoming tournament since it has a current contract that focuses squarely on Coapa.

“We are practically planning next semester even though we have this phase that we are facing now. We cannot lose sight of the next semester or next year. I still have a year and a half left on my contract, so my head is on Mexico and America “, he indicated.

On the other hand, the Argentine coach was consulted as to whether he would like to return to Real Madrid to have a second stage as a merengue strategist, and although he has eternal gratitude to the institution for everything he lived there, he does not think at this time about directing them again.

“Real Madrid has given me everything, I just have gratitude. I have been there as a footballer for five wonderful years where we won everything; I learned a lot, I played with the best players in the world. They opened the door for me, I went through a training process to enter cadets B to train boys and train as a coach. I did a long process in lower divisions, three years in Castilla, I led the first team and I was as an ambassador. I always feel that in some way I continue to represent the club and that has been one of the great prides of my career. There are many former players who feel one way or another and represent our club. I always consider that our greatest ambassador is Emilio Butragueño “he said to Mr. Chip.

In such a way, Santiago Solari thinks more of America than of Real Madrid. For a year and a half more, he will be in charge of the project in the field of Millonets, with whom he will seek in 2021 to close the year with a new trophy in the club’s showcases in order to round off two highly productive semesters in terms of points.