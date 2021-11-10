How can I identify the real offers on Good End 2021?

The arrival of the weekend cheapest in the country and with it, the offers They appear in large quantities, some perhaps better than others, but in the end they are offers that many of us take advantage of to buy or acquire a large number of products that offer different stores of your preference and that these do not greatly affect your budget.

The question now of all this, turns out to be; How do I identify the offers? Well, this is actually a little simpler and you don’t have to complicate your life, since we will give you some tips so that you can take advantage of them and with that, not get carried away by false offers.

Prices

The first thing you should identify in the good end offers are the prices, since much of it will really depend on what you really can or cannot save when buying a product. Many times, they even recommend checking a few days before to confirm the offers and take advantage of the best ones.

More for less

One of the offers that we enjoy the most in this weekend is, when the 2×1 or 3×2 appear, which then stores usually offer in their products. Many of these are undoubtedly the best choices to be able to enjoy the products and, which will also allow you to pay the price of one and receive much more product. Also, we recommend you take stock; Do you really need so much product ?.

Months without interest

This is perhaps one of the offers that are most presented in the Good end and it is about deferring the payments of the product in months and that they remain at comfortable payments. The point with this is that people will have to see if it really pays for them to pay for the item in months or if it will be much more expensive than if they paid for it in cash. Detailed accounts must be analyzed and made to avoid fraud.

Discount on price

This is perhaps one of the biggest consumer problems during the Good end and, without a doubt, you should analyze. And it is that, many times the “discounts” might not actually be one, because the price could be exactly the same as in a normal season. To do this, you must check what the discount percentage is and compare prices even in other stores. You could get surprises.

Protecting the consumer

Finally, we have to remind you that the Federal Consumer Law does not leave you alone and that there is a page where you can confirm that the offers are real and, in which stores, the offers are much better than in others, even if you notice something strange about it, you can go to the Profeco for a complaint and help you fix it.