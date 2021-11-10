How a comet explosion could form the mysterious “glass fields” of the Atacama desert

Drafting

November 9, 2021

In what is now the Atacama Desert, in northern Chile, an apocalyptic event probably occurred 11,000 years ago.

A comet would have exploded when passing through the earth’s surface, generating a jet of fire with winds similar to those of a hurricane or tornado.

At that time, the landscape of that region of the planet was very different from the current absolute aridity: there was abundant vegetation, giant animals (megafauna) and bodies of water.

The hell generated by the outbreak of the comet in the sky not only would have had the ability to destroy living beings on earth, but also created a mystery for geologists.

And it is that in a point of the Atacama desert, called the pampa of the Tamarugal, in 2008 they were discovered rocks with crystalline formations about whose origin there were no certainties.

But last week, a group of scientists published the results of a new study in which they concluded that glass fields were created by the effect of a comet explosion.

Image source, Nicolas Blanco Caption, The glass fields in the Atacama desert were preserved by the hyperaridity of the terrain, explain the geologists.

“This explosion descended towards the surface of the ground like a very hot plasma, of 1,700 ° C”, the geologist explains to BBC Mundo Nicolas Blanco, who in 2008 discovered the glass fields with his colleague Andrew Tomlinson (both from the National Geology and Mining Service of Chile, Sernageomin).

“That plasma was accompanied by hurricane-force winds, similar to those of tornadoes. The heat combined with the winds generated the molten bodies with part of the comet’s material. Stayor incorporated into these molten rocks“, Add.

The research by Blanco, Tomlison, Peter Schultz, Scott Harris and Sebastián Perroud was published on November 2 in the magazine Geology.

A desert mystery

The glass fields are scattered in a strip of about 70 km long in the pampas of the Tamarugal.

The rock formations that have crystalline encrustations, after being analyzed, were cataloged as originating from the Upper Pleistocene, so they would be at least 10,500 years old.

“The rock is a slag, as they are known in the steel industry, with glasses of a dark green color that have no economic value in themselves, because they do not have a particular beauty,” explains Blanco.

“Within this melt there are small microscopic crystals that give it the special characteristic that it has.”

Image source, Nicolas Blanco Caption, Stones with crystalline formations do not have any commercial value, but they do for geology studies.

The changes in our planet that created the desert would have generated the hyperaridity by which many of these rocks were preserved almost as they were formed.

“This is not very usual. There is some evidence in some parts of Africa and Australia with arid climates and it is easier to observe it there. But in vegetated areas it is very difficult (to see), so it is quite an interesting discovery for science“Alejandro Cecioni, National Deputy Director of Geology at Sernageomin, tells BBC Mundo.

When Blanco and Tomlinson found the rocks they wondered how they would have formed.

“The example of meteorite impact on the Earth’s surface is already known: they form craters and leave evidence of molten rock that indicates the effects of high temperature and pressure from the shock,” explains the geologist.

“But in this region those impact craters don’t exist. So how do you explain a heat source other than a meteorite impact?”

These types of crystalline formations can be found in other parts of the planet, where volcanic activity, the collision of a meteorite or a lightning strike left a mark on the ground.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, The nuclear tests have similar characteristics to the event that occurred in Atacama, as they also leave molten rocks on the ground, explains Blanco.

But at that point in the desert no evidence of volcanoes or traces fromlimpact of a space body of such magnitude. What the researchers did find are three minerals that they consider key.

The analyzes showed that in the glasses there is a fusion of cubanita, trolita and baddeleyita. The first two, however, are those that have been detected in meteorites and comets.

In the 2000s, NASA’s Stardust mission brought samples of Comet Wild-2 with the presence of cubanite and troll to Earth.

Since there was no evidence of a meteorite fall, scientists believe that mineral smelting and crystalline formation were caused by a comet impact.

“Those three elements were indicative that the process that formed all this melt was very high temperature, and that it was generated by this thermal process that it came from space“explains Blanco.

The Great Fire Theory

An event with characteristics similar to the impact that scientists speak of has not been documented by humanity.

The “Tunguska bolide”, a large detonation in Russia, is attributed to the aerial explosion of a meteorite, since it did not leave a crater on the earth’s surface. But it did not cause as much devastation as is known to have occurred in the Atacama.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, In the case of Tunguska, the trees showed the scale of the explosion.

“It coincides with the destruction of the local mega fauna. At that time there were large animals that were in an environment with vegetation, which also burns at very high temperatures, which is not very usual,” says Cecioni, who is part of the Service. National of Geology and Mining of Chile.

A previous theory hypothesized that glass formations were given by the vegetation fire, but Blanco affirms that there is no evidence that a superficial fire can generate such amount of heat, higher than 1,700 ° C, as to melt the minerals found.

Forest fires can generate temperatures of up to 500 ° C.

“No one forest fire anywhere has left evidences ofglasses fused of that size. In the great forest fires that exist in different parts of the world, the existence of melting of the soil has never been reported, “says the geologist.

For this reason, he considers that the evidences of the formation of the mysterious rocks with crystals are the product of an energy release event such as the explosion of a comet.