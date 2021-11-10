Home again: Macaulay Culkin enjoys the comeback she has always deserved

Lfashion houses hitting the catwalk with celebrities is nothing new, but the appearance of a star at the Gucci show Love parade in Los Angeles last week made instant headlines around the world. It wasn’t Grammy winner St Vincent, indie icon Phoebe Bridgers, and star Jared Leto who made tongues run after their respective walks down Hollywood Boulevard.

Instead, it was former child star Macaulay Culkin, now 41, who dominated press coverage while sporting a summery Hawaiian shirt, floral bomber jacket and orange sunglasses. His fans were quick to express their joy on social media. “Seeing Macaulay Culkin happy and healthy always makes me think VERY GOOD,” one tweeted. “I am proud of him.”

It’s no wonder that Culkin continues to arouse curiosity and fascination, given that many of us have been world famous all our lives. Home Alone (1990) made Culkin a household name at the age of 10, and the film’s status as a staple of the Christmas season means that it appears to have remained unchanged in cultural memory from the moment we first saw it. time.

Home Alone, the story of a boy who was mistakenly left behind by his family when he went to Paris, and his seasonal ode to cartoon violence and homemade weapons of destruction, was a huge success, grossing $ 476, 7 million (₤ 352 million). That was enough to make it the highest-grossing live-action comedy ever (a record it held until the premiere of The Hangover Part II in 2011). Culkin saw his fees go from $ 110,000 (₤ 81,000) to $ 4.5 million (₤ 3.3 million) for the 1992 sequel set in New York, Home Alone 2, a figure really worth mentioning.

The first two films of Home Alone They were so successful that they spawned three more sequels, all without Culkin’s involvement, and this week Disney + will try to restart the franchise with a sixth installment, Home Alone. It’s clear that Disney believes there is still an audience for more stories about children building defenses at home, although not everyone agrees.

Chris Columbus, who directed Culkin in the two original films, recently questioned the value of rebooting. Home Alone. “What’s the point? The film exists, let’s live with the film that existed ”, said the director to the YouTube channel Jake’s takes. “It doesn’t make sense for us to remake ‘The wizard of oz‘It doesn’t make sense for us to remake the classic movies. Make something original, because we need more original material. “

When he won the role of forgotten boy Kevin, Culkin had already been acting for six years. He made his stage debut at the tender age of four, in a play called Bach Babies at the Symphony Space in Manhattan, and his first film appearance was as one of Burt Lancaster’s beloved grandsons in the 1988 drama Rocket Gibraltar. Then, in 1989, he appeared in the classic John Candy comedy. Uncle Buck, written and directed by John Hughes. It was Hughes who realized that Culkin had the kind of star quality he was looking for for the title role of the next script he was writing, Home Alone.

After that, Culkin took advantage of his newfound fame to make a series of films that showcased his acting ability even at a young age, such as the tearful romance for teenagers. My girl, the psychological thriller written by Ian McEwan The Good Son and the adaptation of the comic Richie rich. In the latter, Culkin made every 90s kid’s fantasy of owning a McDonald’s in his own home come true, and he was paid $ 8 million (₤ 5.9 million) for the trouble, making him a very rich man. . In 1994, after making 15 movies in just seven years, 14-year-old Culkin announced his retirement from acting and went back to school.

Once Culkin stepped back, his brothers were quick to take over. He was the fourth of his parents’ eight children, and two of his younger siblings have developed successful acting careers. Younger brother Rory Culkin starred in Signs and Scream 4 and had a leading role in Lords of chaos, from 2018, a horror thriller about the Norwegian death metal scene. Kieran Culkin, who is two years younger than Macaulay, is currently riding the wave thanks to his Emmy and Golden Globe nominated role in Succession. Last weekend, Kieran presented Saturday night Live and made reference to the fact that he had accompanied his older brother when he presented the show almost 30 years earlier. This only underscores the remarkable longevity of the brothers in a fickle business.

In 1995, the Culkin’s parents, Kit and Patricia, separated. In the subsequent battle for control of Macaulay’s fortune, the young actor was widely reported to have “divorced” his parents. Actually, he later clarified, he simply withdrew their names from his trust fund simultaneously. In a 2020 interview, Culkin reflected on the fact that his parents had already kept 15% of his earnings up to that point. “Look, I mean, it sucks,” he told Esquire. “But it could have been worse, you know. He was not working in a coal mine. He was not a child soldier. My father did not sexually abuse me. Some fucked up things happened, but kids get fucked up things all the time and they don’t come out the other side. I have something to show, man. I mean, look at me: I have money, I have fame, I have a beautiful girlfriend and a beautiful house and beautiful animals. ”

Macaulay Culkin played Kevin, an eight-year-old boy who stays home in Chicago when his family goes on vacation to Paris in “Home Alone “ (Rex)

Considering the trajectory from a child star to a worn-out middle-aged person, it was arguably a wise move on Culkin’s part to step away from the spotlight and try to live as normal a life as possible, rather than immediately attempting to build a sustained run on his childhood successes. For a time, it seemed that Culkin was perfectly happy enjoying the spoils of his child labor, along with the adolescence of which his fame had initially deprived him.

He returned to acting in film in 2003 with a sharp and funny portrayal of party promoter and real-life killer Michael Alig in the cult film. Party monster, and found a home in the art scene underground from New York. Over the next decade he made films of his own creation with indie musician Adam Green, and in 2013 he formed The Pizza Underground, a parody of The Velvet Underground pizza themed. In the end, the band turned out to be a half-joke. One night in Nottingham in 2014, Culkin stormed off the stage after his kazoo solo was interrupted by boos and beer tosses.

It was during this period that photos of Culkin looking haggard began to circulate online, prompting several tabloids to begin speculating about his “downward spiral” and his alleged battle with addiction. In recent interviews, Culkin has openly stated that he used drugs recreationally at the time, but never needed rehab. He made the decision to stop using them in due time. “I never needed outside help,” he told Esquire. “I would not be the person I am today if I had not taken drugs in my life at some point. I had some illuminating experiences, but it’s also fucking stupid, you know? ” He went on to describe recreational drugs as “old friends. However, sometimes friends are too small for you ”.

Throughout it all, Culkin has proven to be a skilled manipulator of his own celebrity. In a way, it had to be. Despite years of avoiding the spotlight, he continued to be persecuted by photographers, perhaps looking for a photo that could contrast with the cherubic image that made him famous. In 2016, he declared The Guardian that he had no idea why people were still fascinated with him. “I was thinking about this the other day: I had crossed the wrong street, caught a line, and suddenly there is a crowd of 20 paparazzi. Then people with camera phones come in. I don’t think I’m worthy of that, ”he said. “It has been like this all my adult life. You adopt a prey attitude, always scanning the horizon. “

Apparently, to combat it all, he found ways to amuse himself with fame. After his partner, former child star Ryan Gosling, was photographed in a Macaulay Culkin t-shirt, the latter set off a barrage of memes by turning the photo into his own t-shirt (Gosling responded in kind). In 2018, Culkin conducted an online survey to decide his new middle name, which led him to legally change it to “Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.” He is playfully aware that many of his fans still believe that he has not aged a day since 1994. In August 2020, on his birthday, he tweeted: “Hey guys, do you want to feel old? I am 40 years old. No problem”. It quickly became one of the top 10 tweets with the most likes of all times.

Macaulay Culkin in “American horror story” (FX / Hulu)

A year later, Culkin celebrated his 41st birthday with an ad that offered more than just a stroke of nostalgia. Referring to his birthday, he added on Twitter: “Also, there seems to be a super handsome middle-aged guy this season of American horror story. If I were you, I would look at him ”. Culkin’s performance as drug addicted sex worker Mickey in American Horror Story: Red Tide, which hit screens in August, is a revelation. Smart, funny, and crudely flirtatious, the role has garnered Culkin some of the best reviews of his career, and has shown beyond doubt that the one who was the most successful child actor in the world could – if he chooses – have a good career as an adult.

The child star’s fall from grace has become a hackneyed modern-day celebrity topic, so it’s nice to see Culkin break that trend. He has long earned the right to do whatever he wants, but with the force of this latest performance it is not difficult to argue that what the world needs now is none other. spin-off from Home AloneBut more Macaulay Culkin.