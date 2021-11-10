Hispanics continue to be at higher risk of developing hepatocellular cancer, emphasizes a researcher from the country

Hepatocellular carcinoma generally affects people with liver disease, especially people with chronic hepatitis B or C.

Dr. Mirelis Acosta, hematologist oncologist and researcher at FDI Clinical Research, emphasized again that according to studies conducted in hepatocellular cancer, Puerto Rican citizens considered Hispanic are at greater risk of developing the disease.

“As Hispanics, we are twice as likely to develop fatty liver as a non-Hispanic white patient. The incidence is high because type 2 diabetes, cirrhosis and therefore cancer also affect us to a greater extent. What we know is that in Puerto Rico the statistics are similar to the United States, we occupy level 8 in men and 10 in women ”, established the also pioneer in the study of this disease in Puerto Rico.

From according to medical literature, Hepatocellular cancer arises as a primary liver cancer and may be due to cirrhosis, hepatitis C or B, excessive use of alcohol or conditions such as non-alcoholic fatty liver, whose cases are increasing; as well as autoimmune hepatitis, which affects Hispanics.

“Basically cell carcinoma is the one that forms as a crimson tissue of the liver and is associated with liver cirrhosis, there are several factors such as alcoholism, hepatitis B and C, we have fatty liver disease that can lead to cirrhosis, any of these diseases that lead to cirrhosis can lead to cell carcinoma ”, explained Dr. Dr. Acosta.

He recalled that inflammation and fibrosis in the liver creates mutations in the liver, “as when an area is hit and tries to heal and heals again, it becomes fibrosis in the liver that forms carcinoma, then he already has two diseases: liver fibrosis and cancer, “he explained.

Symptoms

Most people have no signs or symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. When there are signs and symptoms, they may include the following:

* Spontaneous weight loss

* Loss of appetite

*Pain in the upper part of the abdomen

* Nausea and vomiting

* General weakness and fatigue

* Abdominal swelling

* Yellow discoloration of the skin and whites of the eyes (jaundice)

* White or whitish stools

The specialist highlighted that this type of cancer that spreads to the liver is more common than cancer that begins in liver cells. This type of cancer is named after the organ in which it started, such as metastatic colon cancer, to describe cancer that begins in the colon and spreads to the liver.

Treatment

The best treatment for you will depend on the size and location of your hepatocellular carcinoma, how well your liver is working, and your overall health.

Among the studies that Dr. Acosta has been part of, it was found that there are more effective results in patients undergoing therapy in which two types of immunotherapy are combined. “In this case, the results of Ipilumumab and Nivolumab were studied,” explained Dr. Acosta, who added that they sought to observe the tolerability and safety of the treatment.

Treatments for hepatocellular carcinoma include the following:

Surgery. Surgery to remove the cancer and a margin of healthy tissue around it may be an option for people with early-stage liver cancer who have normal liver function.

Liver transplant surgery. Surgery to remove the entire liver and replace it with a donor liver may be an option for otherwise healthy people whose liver cancer has not spread beyond the liver.

Destroy cancer cells with heat or cold. Ablation procedures to kill cancer cells in the liver using extreme heat or cold may be recommended for people who cannot have surgery. These procedures include radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, and alcohol or microwave ablation.

Give chemotherapy or radiation directly to cancer cells. Using a catheter that is passed through blood vessels to the liver, doctors can deliver chemotherapy drugs (chemoembolization) or small glass beads that contain radiation (radioembolization) directly to cancer cells.

Radiotherapy. X-ray or proton energy radiation therapy may be recommended if surgery is not an option. A specialized type of radiation therapy, called stereotactic body radiation therapy, involves focusing many beams of radiation simultaneously at one point on the body.

Targeted drug therapy. Targeted drugs attack specific weaknesses in cancer cells and can help slow disease progression in people with advanced liver cancer.

Immunotherapy. Immunotherapy drugs use the body’s immune system that fights off germs to attack cancer cells. Immunotherapy may be an option to treat advanced liver cancer.

Clinical trials. Clinical trials give you the opportunity to test new treatments for liver cancer. Ask your doctor if you are eligible to participate in a clinical trial.

