Health and medicine for all

Previously it was thought that this was a spiritual evil and although this belief is eradicated, there are still some myths about epilepsy, such as that it is a death sentence, a mental illness or that something should be put in the person’s mouth when they have a seizure These and many other myths we will explain below. We will also address what it is and why it occurs, life expectancy for someone with this condition, and how the diagnosis is made.

What is epilepsy and why does it occur?

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder in which brain activity is abnormal and causes seizures or unusual sensations and, on some occasions, loss of consciousness.

The symptoms of epilepsy are:

Temporary confusion

Episodes of absences

Jerky and uncontrollable movements in the arms and legs

Psychic symptoms, such as fear, anxiety, or deja vu

Among the reasons for presenting epilepsy are:

Genetic influence

Some types of epilepsy are inherited, some types of epilepsy have even been associated with specific genes.

Head trauma

Traumatic brain injuries can cause this condition to occur.

Brain diseases

Brain tumors and strokes can lead to epilepsy, in fact, strokes are known to be the leading cause of this condition in adults over 35 years of age.

Infectious diseases

Infections due to meningitis, AIDS and encephalitis can also cause this disease.

Prenatal injuries

Before birth, babies are more sensitive to brain damage due to poor nutrition or oxygen deficiency, which, in turn, can lead to epilepsy or cerebral palsy.

How long can a person with epilepsy live?

The Most people with this condition live for many years. In fact, some patients do not have the condition for life, since it is considered that this condition is “resolved when 10 years have passed without having a seizure and it has been at least five years without medication. Likewise, 70% of people with epilepsy are known to get rid of seizures with medication.

When is epilepsy considered?

This disease is considered to be when two or more unprovoked seizures have occurred more than 24 hours apart. Seizures are considered to be triggered when they occur from heavy drinking, sleep deprivation, and taking some medications.

Some physical exams are also recommended to confirm the diagnosis, such as:

Electroencephalogram

Blood chemistry

Blood glucose

Complete blood count

Kidney function tests

Liver function tests

Lumbar puncture

Computed tomography

Myths of epilepsy

Among the most common myths of this condition are:

Having a seizure is having epilepsy

Epilepsy is not the only seizure condition, for example low blood sugar or problems with heart function can lead to non-epileptic seizures. There are also non-epileptic psychogenic seizures (PNES) condition that is more associated with mental health problems or psychological trauma. Likewise, seizures can also be caused by heavy drinking, sleep deprivation, or medication. For a person to be diagnosed with epilepsy, they need to have two or more unexpected seizures in 24 hours.

It is a disabling condition

When the person controls his seizures through medication, there is no impediment for him to enter work life. In fact, it is proven that seizures do not affect people’s ability to think, so they could function, even in demanding professions such as business, the judicial system and medicine.

It’s easy to know when a seizure will occur

Although some patients report feeling a brief sensation (known as aura) a few seconds before the seizure and dogs are being trained to detect them, the truth is that it is not yet possible to predict with certainty when the seizures will occur.

When someone has a seizure to prevent them from choking, you have to put something in their mouth

No. Quite the contrary, Putting something in the mouth can block the airway and damage the teeth or jaw.. In fact, during the seizure the worst that can happen is that the person bites their tongue. The best thing to do is to roll the person to the side and away from nearby objects that could hurt them. Wait for the seizure to pass, if it persists for more than a couple of minutes, an emergency medical service should be called.

Makes you emotionally unstable

Although it is disturbing to have a seizure disorder, the truth is that most people with this condition manage to control it with medication, which makes them have a normal and happy life. In addition, it is important to mention that this is not a mental illness, but a neurological problem.

Your figures

One in 20 people will have a single seizure at some point in their life.

One in 50 people will have epilepsy at some point in life.

87 people are diagnosed with epilepsy every day.

Only 3% of people with epilepsy are affected with flashing lights or better known as photosensitive epilepsy.

70% of people with epilepsy can stop seizures with antiepileptic drugs.

As seen, this is a treatable health condition that does not physically or emotionally disable the person who has it.

With information from Medical News Today, Cleveland Clinic, Epilepsy Society, and Epilepsy Foundation.