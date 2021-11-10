He is the twin brother of Vin Diesel that few know in photos.

Vin Diesel have a twin brother and they both share their

talent

and a taste for the cinema. Except that Paul Vincent works behind the scenes and the actor shines on the big screen. Watch them together and learn more about them.

The actor Diesel had many jobs before becoming a Hollywood superstar, working as a security element in different nightclubs in Manhattan; later, he created a video game company in 2002.

Paul Vincent and Vin share their passion for cinema

Vin Diesel and Paul Vincent They were born on July 18, 1967 in Alameda, California. The actor’s brother is also part of the film industry, but editing and producing videos; Unlike his brother, who shines on the big screen in the mecca of cinema.

Cinematography is one of the passions they share, but not their physical appearance, because even being twin brothers they do not look much alike.

Years ago, Vin Diesel shared a picture of Paul Vincent with his friend, the late actor, Paul walker. That time the actor made a joke with the appearance of both, expressing that Walker looked more like his brother.

