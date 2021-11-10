HBO ranking in Mexico: Top 10 of the most watched series today Tuesday, November 9

Dont waste your time! Instead of searching and looking for what to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this platform streaming for access the best series. Just hit the play and enjoy!

We refer to the list of HBO with its most outstanding titles, where a classification is made according to who is watching what in Mexico. Read on for all the details.

1. Villains

Villains is the story of Black Hat Org., Directed by Black Hat (whose name is a synonym for villain, a reference to the evil black-hatted cowboys from western movies) and his team of three less-villainous helpers. Black Hat is trying to sell various evil inventions created by Dr. Flug and is desperate to achieve his evil aspirations. However, things often end badly for him, as brilliant innovations tend to have small and often comical flaws.

2. The house of the deep

Tina and Ben are a couple of young YouTubers who specialize in underwater exploration videos. While diving into a secluded French lake, they discover a house submerged in deep water. What was initially a unique discovery quickly turns into a nightmare when they realize that the house was the scene of a heinous crime. Trapped, their oxygen stores dwindling dangerously, Tina and Ben realize that the worst is yet to come: They are not alone in the house.

3. Thousand Tusks

An elite commando is on a mission, deep in the jungle, to find and destroy a powerful and mysterious leader.

Four. The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy

The series tells the life of two 10-year-old boys, Billy and Mandy, who have forced Death, known as “Skull”, to be their best friend forever, after winning a bet related to Billy’s sick hamster.

5. Frankelda’s Hidden Frights

Frankelda who is a mysterious ghost writer and who with the help of her grumpy enchanted book, tells terrifying stories to the viewers where girls and boys have encounters with gnomes, witches, monsters, mermaids and other creepy creatures known in general as «the scares» that will make them face their deepest fears. All of the above while they have been trapped in a mansion with their own conscience for centuries.

6. Four by four

After their swingers take a turn, four friends hit a remote beach to deal with the repercussions and unleash the deepest truths.

7. Adventure Time: Far Lands

Return to the World of Ooo with unforgettable new Adventure Time specials. A miniseries that consists of four episodes, each one focused on a character.

8. Selena + Chef

Since social distancing at home, Selena Gomez has spent more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined. But despite her many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them. In each episode, Selena will be remotely teamed up with a different head chef.

9. Love life

A romantic comedy anthology series that follows a different protagonist each season on the journey from first love to last love, with each half-hour episode chronicling one of their relationships. The first season centers on Darby, who leads a “historically significant butt” tour for a company led by McNairy’s Bradley.

10. Succession

The series revolves around the life of the Redstone family. They are billionaires and powerful, they have everything they crave, except family life. They own one of the most successful communications companies in the world. Your main objective is to grow the empire and, for this, loyalties will be put into play.

Did you know anything about all these hits that are sweeping HBO?

The platform is conquering its subscribers with these titles and the number of views is increasing. What other plans does this company have for us? Will it continue to surprise us this year?

It seems that we will have to wait to meet them.