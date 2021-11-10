Harry Potter is back! Cast of the film was invited to a unique special

They will recreate iconic scenes from the famous saga.

For fans of the Harry Potter saga, this is fantastic news. The cast has reportedly been invited to film a one-off special later this month, following the success of the recent Friends reunion.

The protagonists Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), 33, and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), will supposedly recreate iconic scenes from the franchise.

These are believed to include the embarkation of the Hogwarts Express at platform nine and three-quarters, as well as the Yule Ball.

Scheduled to take place on the Warner Brothers Studio Tour in Hertfordshire; a source told The Sun that bosses offered the trio a large sum for the project, which has been “dealt with in secret.”

The series premiered with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001 and ended in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Daniel, Rupert, Emma, ​​and Warner Bros. for comment.

Although supporting actors in the franchise have reportedly been asked to participate; It’s unclear if author JK Rowling, whose real name is Joanne, will join them.

