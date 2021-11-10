Halo Infinite – Campaign: Meet Jega, the “Spartan Killer” – IGN First

[Advertencia de spoiler menor para Halo Infinite. Aquí no hay spoilers formales de la historia, pero si no quieres saber nada sobre la campaña, regresa ahora.]

Halo Infinite sees the Master Chief take on The Banished, a renegade faction of The Covenant that has taken over the Zeta Halo ring that Master Chief finds himself in in this, Halo’s sixth main campaign. The Banished are led by Atriox, the main antagonist of the 2017 real-time strategy spinoff Halo Wars 2. But Atriox isn’t just a CEO with an army of direct reports. That would not be a very efficient management structure. No, no … he has several levels of middle management that the Boss will have to fight his way through before he can get to the guy at the top of the pyramid.

We’ve already learned a bit about Warchief Escharum, Atriox’s second-in-command revealed in the Halo Infinite 2020 campaign demo leading the Banished forces in Zeta Halo. But there are also the so-called Spartan Killers, a group of top-tier fighters who are hell-bent on ending the Master Chief’s reign as the Covenant’s own personal collective “Demon.” During our visit to 343, we spent time sitting down with the Halo Infinite team to discuss the notion of a boss fight in a Halo game, and more specifically, one of those bosses: Jega ‘Rdomnai, an Elite wielding a double sword. of red plasma found among Spartan assassins, also known as the Hand of Atriox, and should be a fierce encounter on any of Halo’s legendary difficulty levels. He was briefly shown in the recent Halo Infinite Campaign Recap trailer, but we learned a lot more about him.

“One of the things we tried to do with Jega was make him the creepiest and most disturbing character that has ever been in Halo,” said associate creative director Paul Crocker. “Every time you see him … he sees things like prey. The whole experience of how he plays with Chief is just … what he’s like. “

Narrative writer for the Halo franchise, Jeff Easterling elaborates: “We wanted to build a character to be more of a kind of subtle sidekick to Escharum. They have the closest relationship; they have worked together the longest. [Jega] he is your most respected soldier, your best friend.

“All the group [de Spartan Killers] it is a display of the power of The Banished, “Easterling continued.” Not only are they advancing the cause of The Banished, they are also inspiring all the troops below them. “

But going back to Jega, Easterling explains: “He was a member of Silent Shadow.” And on one of his many undercover missions, “One of those efforts left him in the state we see him in now, [donde] his lust for battle and revenge completely outweighs even his own pride in his own culture. “Easterling refers to Jega’s shattered appearance. As you can see from the pictures above, he hasn’t exactly won every battle he’s been in. , despite its ferocity and cruelty. So, going against the tradition and principles of the Covenant, accept a robotic arm and jaws. “The Banished represent what the Covenant would have been like if you didn’t have the dogmatic restriction of the [grupo] about things, “Easterling said.

“It’s almost the opposite of what you would expect from the Arbiter.”

"It's almost the opposite of what you would expect from the Arbiter. Rather than [tomar] the high road, it's simplified … we ask ourselves, 'What is the psycho element of the Arbiter?' "Easterling added," I want you to [los nuevos fans] feel like you're on the same thing even as an old-school fan when you play Infinite, and then when you get to the end, you're so inspired that you want to go play other games, or maybe dig deeper and explore other parts of the universe. " Time, however, clarified that "there are actually hooks in the old narrative, but it's something you can get into absolutely cold and you just want to know more about this character."

Say hello to Jega, one of the Spartan Killers from The Banished.

But now that we know there are some sort of formal boss fights in the Halo Infinite campaign – we can take a quick look during the campaign overview preview of a fight with Tremonius, which has his name and a health bar. above his head – the Boss and Jega. must face at some point, right? “Yes,” Crocker confessed. “There is a showdown between Jega and Master Chief.” When I asked him if there would be a custom AI written for these boss encounters, he also acknowledged this in the affirmative. “You take the base character and then you add personality,” he said of the team’s philosophy for designing those moments.

For more information on our exclusive IGN First coverage of Halo Infinite, check back for our impressions of the campaign this Thursday after playing the first four hours. Plus: We’ll also have an in-depth interview with Halo Writer’s Original and Creative Director Joseph Staten later this month.