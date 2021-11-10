Guillermo Ochoa did not agree with the rotations of Juan Carlos Osorio

Mexico is the leader of the Concacaf Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup and this friday i know face the United States, prior to this game, Pompilio Pez, technical assistant of Juan Carlos Osorio, I admitted to W Sports that Guillermo Ochoa did not agree with the strategist’s rotations.

“It took a lot of work to gain trust with Memo because the teacher had already said that he liked to rotate, give the goalkeepers a chance and Memo did not like that situation, but in the end he understood that this was a team, it was healthy competition. At the end of the rotations, the World Cup played those who had to play and the king of rotations did not want to rotate in the game against Sweden, however he continued with the same team, I am sure that if we had drawn that match we would have reached the fifth “.

Pez assured that he and Osorio understood this situation because no player likes this situation, but he knows that all players deserve a chance.

“All the players don’t like it, but you have to understand the technicians because As a result of these rotations, Chucky Lozano emerged and he scored the goal against Germany, everyone deserves a certain opportunity. “

The technical assistant revealed that Gerardo Martino approached them a year ago to order some recommendations for selection.

“We had the opportunity to speak with Gerardo Martino’s technical staff, and we talked about how Mexico can appear in high-level competitions. The only question (Martino) asked us at that time was that heand the number 9 was very disturbing and asked us if Lozano could play there.He was also concerned about the defensive system because in Mexico many times the matches are very open, he does not speculate, almost all the teams want to go out and attack. “

He also talked about the Concacaf classic, where it states that they imposed their style when Mexico beat the United States 2-1.

“We knew what that Concacaf classic meant, we imposed our style “(on the streak that Mexico broke in Columbus). For history, The United States competes a lot, it is one of the nations that competes at the top. “

Finally he spoke about Javier Hernndez who assured that they valued the forward’s experience and had a great relationship with Osorio.

“Chicharito has had an excellent relationship with Osorio, we with Javier value his experience, his career. We spoke to Vela because she didn’t want to come. “

Photos: Imago7

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state